The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Newsroom Internship program

You must be a rising college junior, senior or graduate student. We also accept applications from those who have graduated within six months of the start of the summer internship. The AJC accepts applications from all schools and regions of the country but gives priority to applicants from Georgia or who attend school in Georgia. Roughly 80% of our interns have a local connection to the state.

Reporter

Reporter interns join one of the newsroom’s reporting teams, which include breaking news, business, local education and government, state politics, sports, Black culture, and enterprise/investigations. Daily deadline writing and reporting experience is preferred. Awareness of video, photography, and using other digital skills is also preferred. Must have worked on the campus newspaper or website and/or had previous professional news internship.

Data Reporter

We’re looking for someone with a strong news sense — ideally a person who has already worked at one regular reporting internship — who has a deep interest in working with data as the starting point of a story. Programming skills preferred but not required. What’s required, above all else, is a desire to work with data along with the ability to fumble through Excel and learn SQL. Knowledge of statistical packages, such as R, and mapping is a plus.

Internships will be based out of the AJC headquarters in midtown Atlanta. Interns will be expected to present in Atlanta and have regular attendance in the office. Internships run for 12 weeks from mid-June to the end of August.

