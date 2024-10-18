The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Newsroom Internship program

AJC Newsroom 2025 Summer intern

You must be a rising college junior, senior or graduate student. We also accept applications from those who have graduated within six months of the start of the summer internship. The AJC accepts applications from all schools and regions of the country but gives priority to applicants from Georgia or who attend school in Georgia. Roughly 80% of our interns have a local connection to the state.

Programming (Digital) Producer Intern

The AJC’s programming interns will learn to cultivate and grow audiences through social media, content curation/creation, interactive development and more. Throughout the course of the internship, interns will have the opportunity to experiment in a variety of areas depending on their skills and interests. We are looking for two types of interns: Those skilled at writing/producing content and those familiar with interactive web development.

The AJC Programming team encompasses multiple areas including social media, platforms (ajc.com and app), optimization/SEO, and newsletters. Producers for the social team work on the execution of our strategy across our social media platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Producers for the platforms team work on crafting headlines, visual packages and more, to ensure that we are presenting our top news to our audience in the best manner possible and driving engagement. Producers on our optimization team to provide headlines, packaging and presentation, cross-linking and more to ensure that we are presenting our top news to our audience in the best manner possible and driving engagement.