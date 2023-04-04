X

You can see much of Europe during 2-month journey, if you can afford it

Travel
By Mia Taylor, TravelPulse
54 minutes ago

A new 7,500-mile bus journey will take passengers to 22 countries.

For more than a few travelers, a two-month-long bus trip may sound like a bit of a nightmare. But that sentiment might change perhaps, if the bus in question is luxurious and the two-month itinerary includes plans to stop in some 22 countries across Europe.

ExploreWaikiki: Come for the beaches, stay for the Spam

That’s exactly the case with Adventures Overland’s latest offering. The Indian expedition company is launching what has been dubbed “the world’s longest bus journey.” Slated to kick off in August, the trip will take up to 30 participants from Turkey to the Balkans, eastern Europe, Scandinavia and west Europe before concluding in London.

The company promises that the 12,000-kilometer journey will be “unlike any other in which you will experience varied countries, cultures, customs, climates, currencies, time zones, people, food and, above all, get to see the creations of Mother Nature, one kilometer at a time, from the comfort of your seat.”

The highlight of the journey will be reaching Nord Kapp, the northernmost point of the European continent that’s accessible by road. But there will be plenty of other memorable experiences as well. Participants will also be able to witness the Northern Lights in Scandinavia, visit a concentration camp in Auschwitz, Poland, and take in the stunning natural beauty of the Fjords in Norway.

ExploreInternational travel rebound is fueling growth of Delta flights overseas

One of Adventures Overland’s founders, Tushar Agarwal, told CNN in a statement that “every single route in each country has been vetted to ensure that the journey is seamless so participants on bus to London can get on board with the knowledge and confidence that they are in safe hands.”

The price tag for this one-of-a-kind getaway is a steep $24,300, a fee that includes daily breakfast, 30 lunches and dinners, and all hotel stays.

As for the bus that will be your mode of transport for two months? It includes such features as reclining adjustable seats with what the company’s website describes as “ample legroom,” individual entertainment systems and mobile phone charging points, among others.

The journey will kick-off August 7 and wrap up October 1.

About the Author

Mia Taylor
Editors' Picks

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder
3h ago

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s NBA pedigree helps bring in transfer Ebenezer Dowuona
3h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
3h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
3h ago

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters
8h ago
The Latest

Six family-friendly train ride trips in and around Georgia
3h ago
5 family friendly canoe trips to take right outside of Atlanta
22h ago
10 beaches near Atlanta you might not know about
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top