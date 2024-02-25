Quiet does not mean boring along the 7 miles of beaches in Duck

“Duck’s relative solitude and its vast array of neatly constructed rental homes make it ideal for families. That is, unless your family likes to go bar hopping until the wee hours, in which case you may be out of luck,” the Travel Channel wrote of the area. “Still, while we admit Duck would never make the list for top spring break party spots, boredom is hardly a threat here.”

If you enjoy playing or lounging on the sand, the cozy city’s seven miles of wide and uncrowded beaches will make you a lucky duck, indeed.

If you prefer to spend your days in the water, grab a surf or body board and ride the waves. Stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and sailboats are perfect for the calm waters of the sound.

On days when you want to be active but dry, a soundfront boardwalk makes it safe and easy to explore shops and restaurants. You’re also likely to see all kinds of creatures — from sea turtles to osprey.

Trails and side streets are designed for biking, hiking and strolling. In fact, many people ditch their cars while visiting and get around on two wheels or two feet.

Duck is also known for its spas. After a day in the sun and wind, head to Aqua Spa for a berry detox facial. This “spicy firming detox facial” blends paprika with blueberry, blackberry and raspberry juices. You can also get a massage or mani/pedi.

Once you look gorgeous and refreshed, head to Aqua restaurant for drinks and a meal.

Sanderling Resort Spa will indulge you with a facial, sea stone massage or brown sugar scrub. You can also get a head-to-toe treatment for $300.

Named for the ducks that flock to the area, the city wasn’t incorporated until 2002. In fact, development of the area didn’t even begin until the 1970s, and residents have remained faithful to the small town feel.

So if you’re looking for your stress to roll off you like water down a duck’s back, head to Duck.

IF YOU GO

Aqua Spa

1174 Duck Road, Duck, NC 27949

252-261-9709. aquaspaobx.com

Sanderling Resort Spa

1461 Duck Road, Duck, NC 27949

855-412-7866. sanderling-resort.com