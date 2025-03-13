Atlanta restaurant team opens luxury retreat in the Italian countryside

Nestled on the grounds of a family-run winery in northern Italy, Villa Yeppa isn’t just a retreat; it’s a heartfelt tribute to Italian hospitality and friendship.

Conceived by Yeppa Studios — the team behind Atlanta eateries Storico Fresco, Forza Storico and Yeppa & Co.— this luxurious villa bridges Atlanta’s vibrant culinary scene with the rich heritage of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. It’s now available for booking at villayeppa.com, accommodating groups of up to 14 guests.

Yeppa!

Villa Yeppa’s story begins with cofounder Stephen Peterson, who moved to Rimini, Italy, at age seven. Growing up in the Emilia-Romagna region, Peterson deeply connected with Italian culture through his stepfather’s close friend, Roberto — affectionately known as “Yeppa.”

“Yeppa was more than a friend; he was the soul of hospitality and warmth,” Peterson explained in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He inspired me profoundly. When he passed away, it felt like losing a father.”

Driven by these cherished childhood memories, and along with his architectural background, Peterson designed Villa Yeppa with his mentor’s uplifting spirit and legendary warmth in mind.

“It (Yeppa) isn’t an Italian word; it was Roberto’s personal rallying cry to uplift spirits,” Peterson said. “I remember whenever Roberto entered a room, especially if people seemed down or tired, he would just shout ‘Yeppa!’ at the top of his lungs. It immediately changed the mood, and everyone would feel better.”

Credit: Stephen Peterson Credit: Stephen Peterson

Embracing the art of ‘slow living’

At Villa Yeppa, life slows down. Unwind poolside, enjoy a sunset sail or bike along riverside paths to the Adriatic Sea. Guests can also delight in tasting Emilia-Romagna’s authentic delicacies, including Parmigiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and traditional aged balsamic vinegar.

“The main difference here is the lifestyle,” Peterson reflected. “Everything moves at a gentler pace. People take their time — to eat, relax and be together.”

Just steps away from the villa, guests can explore the on-site Enio Ottaviani Winery, experiencing firsthand the family’s passion and welcoming mantra: “We Make Wine for Friends.” According to Peterson, the mantra is lived daily as friends and neighbors gather casually around the vineyard to enjoy good company and fine wines.

“The butcher will just show up with great sausages and steak and just start cooking for people,” Peterson explained. “There’s so many locals just coming in and out of the property to have a glass of wine or take a break and go back to work.

Credit: Yeppa Studios Credit: Yeppa Studios

Comfort meets charm inside Villa Yeppa

Villa Yeppa blends modern comfort with rustic charm, hosting up to 14 guests across eight curated guest rooms. Each space features luxe king-size beds (one of Peterson’s favorite details), authentic fragrances from Culti Milano and art inspired by local wildlife. Large windows frame serene landscapes, and lower-level rooms feature hidden doors leading directly onto private verandas.

“My favorite part of the villa is just how calm it is,” Peterson shared. “Being near the river and on a vineyard. There’s so much beautiful wildlife.”

The villa also boasts two kitchens, one outdoor and one indoor, and a saltwater pool overlooking the serene landscape.

Credit: Yeppa Studios Credit: Yeppa Studios

Discover Emilia-Romagna’s rich heritage

For guests seeking a more lively adventure, Villa Yeppa serves as a luxurious base for exploring the best of the region. Just a short drive away, you’ll find charming historic towns, the Misano World Circuit racetrack, Michelin-starred restaurants, and vibrant, art-filled cities like Bologna and Ravenna.

Villa Yeppa embodies Romagna’s beloved saying: “It’s the only region in the world where you arrive as a tourist and leave as a friend.” At Villa Yeppa, guests will experience exactly that.