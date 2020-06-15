3 day trips from Atlanta to take right now

Starting November 18, you can take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor in Yule Town, experience the twinkle of icy lights in the Arctic Kingdom and watch the Magic Forest comes alive during the Enchanted Garden of Lights holiday display.

Ticket cost $27.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids. Admission is included in the price of a season pass, however.

There is a real hidden gem in Abbeville, South Carolina. Actually, there are many — and you can dig them up.

Erosion has exposed a 3 acre spot full of a wide variety of quartz crystals. Diamond Hill says diggers have found amethyst, aura, beryl, garnet and epidote, among other gemstones minerals.

For just $20 for adults ($15 for veterans; $10 for teens 13-17 and for seniors over 65; $5 for children 7-12; free for children 6 and younger), you can dig for hours and take home all your treasures. You will have to bring your own tools, however.

This day trip is for the more adventurous and experienced among us, considering you’ll need to descend and ascend using rappelling rope if you want to truly experience the cave.

Don’t fret if you don’t know how to rappel, there is a walk-in entrance that intersects the pit about 50 feet above the cave floor. You will be required to bring your own helmet, headlamps and sturdy shoes or boots.

There is no charge for exploring, but you will need to get a permit at least 48 hours in advance. Learn more here.

