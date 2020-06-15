3 day trips from Atlanta to take right now

If you’re yearning for a little time away from it all, you might want to consider getting upclose and personal with Mother Nature.
These short trips from Atlanta will not only give you a break from work and the ever-growing crowds intown, but also will cost you little — or nothing — to enjoy.
Rock City
If you’ve ever driven north on Interstate 75, you’ve seen those “See Rock City” billboards. Well, it’s time you actually did. Rock City is just a couple of hours north of Atlanta and only 6 miles from downtown Chattanooga.
Rock City is more than just rocks. In addition to geological splendor, you'll find botanical beauties. Rock City Gardens features more than 400 native species of plants and trees, with something blooming all year.
Entry is currently timed, and tickets cost $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for ages 3-12. Rock City is close enough that you might want to consider a season pass, which is $49 for adults and $29 for children; or an Ultimate VIP season pass, which is $63 for adults and $39 for children. Don’t forget to bring your four-legged family members, who are welcome.
Starting November 18, you can take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor in Yule Town, experience the twinkle of icy lights in the Arctic Kingdom and watch the Magic Forest comes alive during the Enchanted Garden of Lights holiday display.
Ticket cost $27.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids. Admission is included in the price of a season pass, however.
Diamond Hill Mine
There is a real hidden gem in Abbeville, South Carolina. Actually, there are many — and you can dig them up.
Erosion has exposed a 3 acre spot full of a wide variety of quartz crystals. Diamond Hill says diggers have found amethyst, aura, beryl, garnet and epidote, among other gemstones minerals.
For just $20 for adults ($15 for veterans; $10 for teens 13-17 and for seniors over 65; $5 for children 7-12; free for children 6 and younger), you can dig for hours and take home all your treasures. You will have to bring your own tools, however.
Stephens Gap Callahan Cave Preserve
This day trip is for the more adventurous and experienced among us, considering you’ll need to descend and ascend using rappelling rope if you want to truly experience the cave.
Stephen's Gap Cave is one of the most beloved caves in Alabama- but thanks to the permit process it won't feel over run. Those with rappelling skills can enter the cave, but even for the casual hiker the hike is worth it, as the entrance to the cave has some of the best views. ⠀ ⠀ Permit info, reviews, photos and more using the link in our bio!
Don’t fret if you don’t know how to rappel, there is a walk-in entrance that intersects the pit about 50 feet above the cave floor. You will be required to bring your own helmet, headlamps and sturdy shoes or boots.
There is no charge for exploring, but you will need to get a permit at least 48 hours in advance. Learn more here.
