AA Travel 3 day trips from Atlanta to take right now There’s plenty of fun in our own backyard

By Nancy Clanton Updated 9 minutes ago Share

If you’re yearning for a little time away from it all, you might want to consider getting up close and personal with Mother Nature. These short trips from Atlanta will not only give you a break from work and the ever-growing crowds intown, but also will cost you little — or nothing — to enjoy. Rock City If you’ve ever driven north on Interstate 75, you’ve seen those “See Rock City” billboards. Well, it’s time you actually did. Rock City is just a couple of hours north of Atlanta and only 6 miles from downtown Chattanooga. Rock City is more than just rocks. In addition to geological splendor, you’ll find botanical beauties. Rock City Gardens features more than 400 native species of plants and trees, with something blooming all year.

Entry is timed, and tickets range between $43-45 for adults and $33-35 for kids ages 3-12. Rock City is close enough that you might want to consider an annual pass, which start at $99 for adults and $89 for children. The memberships include unlimited daytime visits without reservations, discounts and perks. Four-legged family members are welcome, too. Diamond Hill Mine There is a real hidden gem in Abbeville, South Carolina. Actually, there are lots of hidden gems — and you can dig them up. Erosion has exposed a 3-acre spot full of a wide variety of quartz crystals. Diamond Hill says diggers have found amethyst, aura, beryl, garnet and epidote, among other minerals. For just $20 for adults ($10 for teens 13-17 and for seniors over 65; $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger), you can dig for hours and take home all your treasures. You will have to bring your own tools, however.

Stephens Gap Callahan Cave Preserve This day trip is for the more adventurous and experienced among us, considering you’ll need to descend and ascend using rappelling rope if you want to truly experience the cave.