Want your vacation to make waves? Set sail on Panama City’s ‘Island Time’ Dolphin cruise

The weather is warming up. The wildlife are waking up. Winter is finally over. Atlanta travelers, it’s time for an awesome outdoor adventure.

Sailing through the seas off Florida’s Panama City Beach, Island Time Sailing has earned a five-star rating on Tripadvisor with cruises dedicated to showing off wild dolphins, snorkeling for seashells and classic “fun in the sun” relaxation. It might be one of the best ways to break into spring this year.

What is Island Time Sailing?

Found at the Lagoon Pontoons Marina in Panama City Beach, Florida, Island Time Sailing is a catamaran cruise company. Catamarans are different from ordinary sail boats in a few ways. They feature two hulls, making them more spacious and are more stable on the water.

The company uses two catamarans to conduct its cruises: the Island Time and the Island Time II. The Island Time is a 50-foot-long vessel, while the Island Time II is three feet longer. Each boat takes a maximum of 65 passengers each trip and both have two bathrooms below deck.

Whichever boat passengers find themselves on, the cruises’ focus will be the same: dolphins.

What is there to do?

Island Time Sailing has two packages on offer: Shell Island Snorkel & Sail and the Dolphin Sunset Cruise. The Shell Island Snorkel & Sail package is a three hour cruise with classic “fun in the sun” on offer.

Visitors will sail on the “Island Time” catamaran across St. Andrews Bay for dolphin watching along Panama City Beach. The boat will then drop anchor at Shell Island so patrons can snorkel, hunt for seashells and relax for about an hour.

“Snorkeling on Island Time is an unforgettable experience,” according to the company’s website. “The calm, warm waters of the gulf are perfect for both beginners and experienced snorkelers. Take an adventure searching through the vibrant marine life near Shell Island.

“Around Shell Island you may find starfish, seashells, and all different fish. Our knowledgeable crew will guide you through the fun and interesting sights while answering any questions you may have.”

The boat will then set sail for the Gulf of Mexico for some more dolphin watching. Then it’s back to Panama City Beach for some of Island Time Sailing’s “famous rum punch.”

“We always hope the conditions will line up just right and it’s pretty rare not to see dolphins, but the itinerary is based on the weather and conditions for your safety and enjoyment,” the website notes. “The cruise back to the dock is a fun sailing party at Panama City Beach with upbeat music, games and dancing.”

The Dolphin Sunset Cruise is shorter, relaxing and more family friendly. The two-hour cruise takes visitors by St. Andrew’s State Park and then onward to the Gulf of Mexico and back — all to see Panama City Beach’s famous flippered friends.

“The dolphins are usually plentiful during our sunset dolphin tours, and we sometimes catch a glimpse of them leaping out of water or see a baby swimming alongside mom,” according to the website. “Even our locally-based crew gets excited for those special occasions! If the Gulf is a little rough, our dolphin watching sailing cruise heads through St. Andrews Bay, plentiful with dolphins and brilliant sunsets over the water.”

How much does it cost?

The Shell Island Snorkel & Sail package, which includes snorkel gear, costs $49 for people 13 and older, $35 for children 3 to 12 and $10 for infants up to 2 years old. The Dolphin Sunset Cruise costs $49 for people 13 and older and $35 for younger children.

Two dollar snacks and nonalcoholic drinks will be available through either package, as well as stocked bars for alcoholic drinks. To book a trip, visit islandtimesailing.com/catamaran-sailing-trip-rates/.