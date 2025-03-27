Celebrate 50 years of arts education in fun ‘70s style at Spruill Center

The Spruill Center for the Arts is kicking off its 50th anniversary in style. A fundraiser for the nonprofit Dunwoody arts center, Artistic Affair 2025: An Art Experience, will be held Saturday, March 29, and offers guests experiences including a buffet dinner, silent auction and more.
When guests arrive at the center, they’ll be treated to an open bar with a signature cocktail, catered hors d’oeuvres and a buffet dinner. Activities include henna tattoos, an illusionist and the enormous iridescent creations of the Georgia Bubbleman. DJ Bismark will spin hits from the ‘70s, so you’re invited to wear your funkiest clothes (think go-go boots or a colorfully tacky pantsuit) and bust out your best moves under the disco ball. You might win the Best Dressed award for the evening.
A silent auction, for which online bidding has begun, will offer art from Spruill instructors and students as well as gift cards and experiences. And a live auction (for which winners must be present) will feature items including a one-week stay at Reynolds Plantation and a two-night stay for 10 guests at Yonah Mountain Vineyards. For something a little different, competitive raffle battles will be held with games of rock paper scissors. Two tickets will be drawn for every raffle item offered, and those winners will face off in a battle.
Artistic Affair 2025 will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Tickets, $100. More information, 770-394-3447, spruillarts.org/artistic-affair.
