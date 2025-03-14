Orchid Daze

Orchid Daze is an annual celebration of art and orchids at Atlanta Botanical Garden. Every year since the event’s inception almost two decades ago, orchid displays have been designed with a theme or artist in mind.

In 2007, the garden featured Fräbel glass sculptures. In 2013, it was surrealist art. Last year Orchid Daze featured found object art installations by Atlanta artist Lillian Blades.

This year, Orchid Daze explores the beauty of illumination by using light-enhancing materials like crystals and reflective surfaces.

A display of jewel-toned miniature orchids hangs amid a vertical curtain of crystals in the east-facing conservatory lobby. Orchids are mounted to large, reflective silver spheres in the atrium. A crystalline water feature is the focal point of the orchid display house. A spiral galaxy of crystals hovers in the corridor linking the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center.

The art adds an extra layer of whimsy.

Through April 13. $25.95-$36.95. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Blooms!

As Orchid Daze nears its end, Atlanta Botanical Garden shifts its focus to flowering bulbs. The Atlanta Blooms! festival celebrates those bold flowers that start as bulbs and break through the earth to dazzle eyes in the spring.

Atlanta Blooms! designers plan a year in advance to plant bulbs that will bloom in an artful way. There are red dress tulips, mango-colored Chongming tulips, sunshine yellow daffodils and creamy orange fritillaria.

Special events for kids held during Atlanta Blooms! include frog feeding, playtime, gardening activities, garden grooves and storybook time. For adults there will be a Garden Party on March 22 with live music and craft cocktails, gourmet picnic boxes and make-and-take bouquets available for purchase.

Through April 30. $25.95-$36.95. The Garden Party is 5-9 p.m. on March 22, $60-$100.

Credit: Courtesy of Yule Forest Credit: Courtesy of Yule Forest

Yule Forest Tulip Festival

Is it Holland? Or is it Stockbridge? With the rows of more than 100,000 tulips at the Yule Forest Tulip Festival, it’s hard to tell.

Two fields of tulips (one for admiring and taking photos, the other for picking) are the colorful backdrop for hands-on educational activities, youth gardening workshops, inflatables, hay rides, farm animals, a film screening of “Tulipmania,” live-action dinosaur shows, an artisan market and food. Purchase a U-pick cup to bring tulips home.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March 30. Flower fields without activities are open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Advanced tickets required. $17.95, children 2 and under are free. 3565 Ga. 155 N, Stockbridge. yuleforest.com.

International Cherry Blossom Festival

When the Yoshino cherry trees bloom in Macon, the city gets bustling. A city map marks the Cherry Blossom Trail visitors can follow to see the cotton candylike trees flowering by historic buildings.

There are more than 350,000 cherry blossom trees planted around the city. For roughly 10 days, they burst into color while the town bursts into celebration.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd annual International Cherry Blossom Festival, from noon-1 p.m. on March 21 at Carolyn Crayton Park, kicks off a long list of eclectic and eccentric events at venues across the city. There’s a swine racing competition, cherry blossom ball, lantern night tours, sea lion show, dog show, wiener dog race, magician, bed race, pinewood derby, hot air balloon rides, kids character meet-and-greet, live-action dinosaur demo, pancake breakfast, car show, art exhibition and birdhouse building workshop, among others.

Carolyn Crayton Park is the heartbeat of the festivities, with nightly concerts, lawn games, food vendors and carnival rides.

March 21-30. $10, children 10 and under are free. Carolyn Crayton Park, 150 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon. cherryblossom.com.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

This festival is light on the flowers, heavy on the music.

Held in Blackburn Park surrounded by roughly 140 cherry blossom trees, the outdoor festival centers on two days of concerts. This year’s lineup includes O.A.R., Boyz II Men, Gavin DeGraw, Elijah Johnston and Switchfoot. An artisan market, 5K race, classic car show, inflatables and food vendors are also a draw.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 29-30. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. brookcherryfest.org