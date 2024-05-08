‘Tripas’ poetry collection published by UGA Press wins Pulitzer

A book of poetry published by The Georgia Review and The University of Georgia Press has won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.
“Tripas,” a collection from Brandon Som, is “built out of a multicultural, multigenerational childhood home, in which he celebrates his Chicana grandmother, who worked nights on the assembly line at Motorola, and his Chinese American father and grandparents, who ran the family corner store,” according to a statement from The Georgia Review.
Gerald Maa, director and editor of The Georgia Review, said in a statement, “We’re very excited for Brandon’s triumph. Reading these poems feels like being part of a lively, intimate conversation. I’m thrilled that this award will bring even more readers to this book.”
“Tripas” was published in 2023, and it was also a finalist for the 2023 National Book Award in Poetry. Som received a doctoral degree in literature and creative writing from the University of Southern California and an MFA in poetry from the University of Pittsburgh, according to poetry.org. He was a poet in residence at Westminster College and is currently an assistant professor in literature and creative writing at the University of California, San Diego, according to poetry.org.
The University of Georgia Press has been publishing works of scholarship and literature since 1938. The oldest and largest book publisher in the state, it publishes 70 books a year.
Georgia Review Books is a collaboration between The University of Georgia Press and The Georgia Review, a journal of arts and letters founded in 1947.
