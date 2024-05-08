‘Tripas’ poetry collection published by UGA Press wins Pulitzer

A book of poetry published by The Georgia Review and The University of Georgia Press has won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.

“Tripas,” a collection from Brandon Som, is “built out of a multicultural, multigenerational childhood home, in which he celebrates his Chicana grandmother, who worked nights on the assembly line at Motorola, and his Chinese American father and grandparents, who ran the family corner store,” according to a statement from The Georgia Review.

Gerald Maa, director and editor of The Georgia Review, said in a statement, “We’re very excited for Brandon’s triumph. Reading these poems feels like being part of a lively, intimate conversation. I’m thrilled that this award will bring even more readers to this book.”