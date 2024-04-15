Congratulations on your engagement. As you embark on the exciting journey of planning your dream wedding, remember the world is your oyster. The post-pandemic era has taught us to think outside the box — traditional churches and ballrooms are not your only options for saying “I do.”

If you’re seeking a one-of-a-kind setting that will leave your guests in awe, the Southeast offers many incredible venues. From a historic cemetery to a chic parking garage, these five unique places are sure to add a magical touch to your special day.

Oakland Cemetery

Step back in time and exchange vows amid the stunning Victorian-era architecture and lush gardens of Oakland Cemetery. This working cemetery, where “Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell and other notable Atlantans are buried, exudes a romantic atmosphere perfect for a wedding any time of year. Choose to exchange vows in the open air or opt for the on-site greenhouse for a bit more coverage.

Ancient Lore Village

For a taste of fantasy, head to Ancient Lore Village in Knoxville, Tennessee. This whimsical venue features handcrafted structures that look like they’ve been plucked straight from a storybook, making it the ideal spot for a fairy tale-inspired celebration.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Take your love to new heights at the world’s largest space museum in Huntsville, Alabama. Exchange vows beneath the awe-inspiring Saturn V rocket and treat your guests to an unforgettable experience as they explore the marvels of space exploration.

Thorncrown Chapel

Thorncrown Chapel offers a breathtaking blend of modern architecture and natural beauty for those seeking a woodland escape. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentice, E. Fay Jones, this glass chapel in Eurkeka Springs, Arkansas, features 425 windows and a soaring 48-foot ceiling, creating a stunning backdrop for your ceremony.

Keep in mind, “since Thorncrown Chapel is a Christian organization, all ceremonies must be Christ-centered and scriptural,” its website states.

1111 Lincoln Road

Embrace the chic urban vibe at Miami’s 1111 Lincoln Road, an industrial-meets-elegance venue in a Miami parking garage. Don’t let the unconventional location fool you; with its panoramic city and ocean views and ample space for up to 700 guests, this one-of-a-kind spot will leave a lasting impression.