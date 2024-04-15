Travel

5 unique wedding venues in the Southeast

Traditional churches and ballrooms are not your only options for saying “I do”

Congratulations on your engagement. As you embark on the exciting journey of planning your dream wedding, remember the world is your oyster. The post-pandemic era has taught us to think outside the box — traditional churches and ballrooms are not your only options for saying “I do.”

If you’re seeking a one-of-a-kind setting that will leave your guests in awe, the Southeast offers many incredible venues. From a historic cemetery to a chic parking garage, these five unique places are sure to add a magical touch to your special day.

Oakland Cemetery

Step back in time and exchange vows amid the stunning Victorian-era architecture and lush gardens of Oakland Cemetery. This working cemetery, where “Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell and other notable Atlantans are buried, exudes a romantic atmosphere perfect for a wedding any time of year. Choose to exchange vows in the open air or opt for the on-site greenhouse for a bit more coverage.

Ancient Lore Village

For a taste of fantasy, head to Ancient Lore Village in Knoxville, Tennessee. This whimsical venue features handcrafted structures that look like they’ve been plucked straight from a storybook, making it the ideal spot for a fairy tale-inspired celebration.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Take your love to new heights at the world’s largest space museum in Huntsville, Alabama. Exchange vows beneath the awe-inspiring Saturn V rocket and treat your guests to an unforgettable experience as they explore the marvels of space exploration.

Thorncrown Chapel

Thorncrown Chapel offers a breathtaking blend of modern architecture and natural beauty for those seeking a woodland escape. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentice, E. Fay Jones, this glass chapel in Eurkeka Springs, Arkansas, features 425 windows and a soaring 48-foot ceiling, creating a stunning backdrop for your ceremony.

Keep in mind, “since Thorncrown Chapel is a Christian organization, all ceremonies must be Christ-centered and scriptural,” its website states.

1111 Lincoln Road

Embrace the chic urban vibe at Miami’s 1111 Lincoln Road, an industrial-meets-elegance venue in a Miami parking garage. Don’t let the unconventional location fool you; with its panoramic city and ocean views and ample space for up to 700 guests, this one-of-a-kind spot will leave a lasting impression.

