Norwegian cruise line hires ‘northern lights chaser’

From whale watching to glacier hiking, there are lots of reasons to book a polar cruise. But one of the top attractions is also among the most elusive: seeing ther northern lights.

Now one cruise line is hoping to improve guests’ chances of seeing the magnificent light shows. Hurtigruten, a Norwegian cruise line, recently announced the hiring of its first ever “northern lights chaser.”

“With Tom Kerss as our very own Chief Aurora Chaser, the world’s first-ever as far as we know, we’re taking our Northern Lights commitment to new heights,” Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin said in a statement.

Kress will join designated sailings as the Aurora Chaser helping create events and activities for passengers along with leading digital talks, workshops and webinars. Passengers won’t only witness the northern lights, but will also “unravel the secrets and stories behind its beauty and nature, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime,” Kress addded.

Hurtigruten will start a series of four astronomer-hosted voyages in 2024 and 2025 including a trip across the Arctic Circle and a visit to the northern lights planetarium.

“Together, we’re revolutionizing the Northern Lights experience, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to witness this breathtaking phenomenon in the most immersive way imaginable.”

For more information, visit Hurtigruten.com.