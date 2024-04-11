BreakingNews
Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
Travel

Norwegian cruise line hires ‘northern lights chaser’

The cruise line hopes to guarantee passengers a view of the phenomenon

By
2 minutes ago

From whale watching to glacier hiking, there are lots of reasons to book a polar cruise. But one of the top attractions is also among the most elusive: seeing ther northern lights.

Now one cruise line is hoping to improve guests’ chances of seeing the magnificent light shows. Hurtigruten, a Norwegian cruise line, recently announced the hiring of its first ever “northern lights chaser.”

“With Tom Kerss as our very own Chief Aurora Chaser, the world’s first-ever as far as we know, we’re taking our Northern Lights commitment to new heights,” Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin said in a statement.

ExploreKnow before you go: Travelers should be aware of unusual laws before heading abroad

Kress will join designated sailings as the Aurora Chaser helping create events and activities for passengers along with leading digital talks, workshops and webinars. Passengers won’t only witness the northern lights, but will also “unravel the secrets and stories behind its beauty and nature, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime,” Kress addded.

ExploreSeven Seas Explorer cruise is taking foodies on a voyage to Alaska

Hurtigruten will start a series of four astronomer-hosted voyages in 2024 and 2025 including a trip across the Arctic Circle and a visit to the northern lights planetarium.

“Together, we’re revolutionizing the Northern Lights experience, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to witness this breathtaking phenomenon in the most immersive way imaginable.”

For more information, visit Hurtigruten.com.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 7613m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

BREAKING
Judge rules in favor of Georgia voter citizenship requirements
52m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia DPH confirms third measles case this year
16m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Demolition of burned Atlanta apartment begins; road to reopen soon
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Demolition of burned Atlanta apartment begins; road to reopen soon
1h ago

Credit: AP

A few Atlanta rappers have referenced OJ Simpson in their music
23m ago
The Latest

Know before you go: Travelers should be aware of unusual laws before heading abroad
Google’s summer destinations for couples, families and solo travelers
Cost of plane tickets hits 15-year low in U.S.
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Three generations of Spelman women celebrate tradition and sisterhood
A beautiful day at the Masters to buy a gnome - by Steve Hummer
2h ago
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta