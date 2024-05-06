Travel+Leisure ranks Georgia beach among nation’s top 25

From the Atlantic to the Pacific, America is chock full of stunning beaches — not surprising, considering the country has 95,471 miles of coastline. And a new report has revealed a Georgia beach is among 2024′s best travel destinations.

First published in 1971, travel media brand Travel+Leisure has ranked the U.S.’ top 25 sandy vacation spots, and Tybee Island’s North Beach made the list.

“Trade Spanish moss for grassy dunes at this coastal haven that’s perfect for a quiet getaway,” the outlet reported. “Reachable in about a half hour by car or shuttle from Savannah, North Beach is a peaceful, family-friendly spot frequented by locals.

“The stunning 360-degree views from the top of the historical Tybee Island Lighthouse are well worth the climb, especially during sunrise and sunset. When you get hungry, head to North Beach Bar and Grill, a casual restaurant with a tasty menu and a dog-friendly patio located between the beach and lighthouse.”

The 25 beaches featured in the list were not individually ranked, so travelers will have to decide for themselves how North Beach stacks up against the competition.

Travel+Leisure used varying criteria to determine the best beaches; sand quality, wave quality, seclusion, parking accessibility, public transportation, local activities and total shade were all considered.

“Some beaches are found next to crystalline lakes, while others are beneath the peaks of majestic mountain ranges,” the outlet reported. “Some are surf havens with stellar waves, while others cater to families with calm waters and things to do right on the sand.”

Check out the other 24 best beaches, according to Travel + Leisure down below: