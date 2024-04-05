‘Little’ Tybee Island: A secluded getaway with 3.5 miles of serene beach

Secluded and serene, it’s accessible only by boat. “Little” Tybee Island — perplexingly more than twice the size of Tybee Island — is a vast nature preserve just to the south that has become a hot spot for kayakers, beachcombers, bird watchers and more.

“This unique wilderness preserve is abundant with rich coastal salt marshes; pristine beaches; natural dunes and subtropical forests of live oak, pine, and palm,” according to the island’s official website. “Wildlife includes egrets, herons, white ibis and the endangered woodstork. Roseate spoonbills, ospreys and bald eagles are also often seen.

“Natural communities on the islands include tidal creeks, salt marsh, hammock, and beach. Spartina is found in the marshes, while maritime forests of Live Oaks, cabbage palms, and saw palmetto are found on the upland sand ridges. Pines, cedars, and wax myrtles colonize the high ground, and dune plants and sea oats are found trapping blowing sands and growing the dunes.”

The island is uninhabited, has no facilities, requires no fee to visit and is open to the public every day. Including the marshes, it’s 6,780 total acres. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there are roughly 3½ miles of beach throughout. Travel to the island requires expertise, however, which is why boat charters and kayak tours are some of the most popular ways to visit.

“Approaching these islands, which must be done in a boat, can be very tricky even for experts,” according to the website. “Be very aware of the tides. Many have gotten their boats stuck on shoals and had to wait 12 hours for a rising tide to carry them out. The water is shallow and the currents can be treacherous and deadly if you try to swim to the islands.

“Some get as close as they can, anchor their boat, and wade ashore. If you do this, you may want to consider leaving someone in the boat who can keep an eye on the tides.”

Recreational activities common for beaches are permitted, such as picnicking, shelling and fishing. Camping is also allowed. Visitors may also notice that a temporary marina was built just off Little Tybee Island in Wassaw Sound for the 1996 Olympics, where yachting competitors duked it out for the gold.