Travel

‘Little’ Tybee Island: A secluded getaway with 3.5 miles of serene beach

It’s a kayaking hot spot that’s making a splash

By
18 minutes ago

Secluded and serene, it’s accessible only by boat. “Little” Tybee Island — perplexingly more than twice the size of Tybee Island — is a vast nature preserve just to the south that has become a hot spot for kayakers, beachcombers, bird watchers and more.

“This unique wilderness preserve is abundant with rich coastal salt marshes; pristine beaches; natural dunes and subtropical forests of live oak, pine, and palm,” according to the island’s official website. “Wildlife includes egrets, herons, white ibis and the endangered woodstork. Roseate spoonbills, ospreys and bald eagles are also often seen.

“Natural communities on the islands include tidal creeks, salt marsh, hammock, and beach. Spartina is found in the marshes, while maritime forests of Live Oaks, cabbage palms, and saw palmetto are found on the upland sand ridges. Pines, cedars, and wax myrtles colonize the high ground, and dune plants and sea oats are found trapping blowing sands and growing the dunes.”

ExploreCruise line offers seven-figure luxury suite on Seven Seas

The island is uninhabited, has no facilities, requires no fee to visit and is open to the public every day. Including the marshes, it’s 6,780 total acres. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there are roughly 3½ miles of beach throughout. Travel to the island requires expertise, however, which is why boat charters and kayak tours are some of the most popular ways to visit.

“Approaching these islands, which must be done in a boat, can be very tricky even for experts,” according to the website. “Be very aware of the tides. Many have gotten their boats stuck on shoals and had to wait 12 hours for a rising tide to carry them out. The water is shallow and the currents can be treacherous and deadly if you try to swim to the islands.

“Some get as close as they can, anchor their boat, and wade ashore. If you do this, you may want to consider leaving someone in the boat who can keep an eye on the tides.”

ExploreExperience Georgia’s most serene water trails with Serene18 challenge

Recreational activities common for beaches are permitted, such as picnicking, shelling and fishing. Camping is also allowed. Visitors may also notice that a temporary marina was built just off Little Tybee Island in Wassaw Sound for the 1996 Olympics, where yachting competitors duked it out for the gold.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry1h ago

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit

Credit: AP

Greene to talk today with House speaker amid latest GOP tumult

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole

Credit: Courtesy of Joe Dunlop/Athens-Clarke County

Georgia doubles recycling fund after voters close tire fee loophole

Clayton County embracing history in effort to renovate Rosenwald School
The Latest

From bad parents to body odor, here’s what annoys airline travelers most
1h ago
You’ll never guess what most people leave behind in airports
This 5-hour road trip takes you on a majestic ride through Georgia
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
1h ago
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse