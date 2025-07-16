Nation & World News
Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell sues Florida sheriff's office over beach trespassers

Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell says a local Florida sheriff’s office isn’t doing enough to protect his multimillion dollar beachfront property from trespassers and is asking a judge for an order commanding deputies to do so
FILE - Brian Littrell, of the Backstreet Boys, attends a meeting with fans for the presentation of the album 'In A World Like This' at 40 Cafe in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin, file)

By MIKE SCHNEIDER – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell says a local Florida sheriff's office isn't doing enough to protect his multimillion-dollar beachfront property from trespassers and is asking a judge for an order commanding deputies to do so.

The petition filed last month by Littrell's company in a Florida Panhandle county touches on a perennial tug-of-war between usually-wealthy oceanfront property owners and beach-loving members of the public, especially in Florida, which has 825 miles of sandy beaches.

Under Florida law, any sand on a beach below the high tide water mark is public. Many homeowners own the sand down to the average high-water line, though some counties over the decades have passed local ordinances that let the public use otherwise private beaches for sunbathing, fishing and walking if people have historically had access for those purposes.

Property records show that Littrell's company purchased the property in Santa Rosa Beach in Walton County in 2023 for $3.8 million.

A spokeswoman for the Walton County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the office doesn't comment on pending litigation.

“The Walton County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on handling every situation, call for service, or interaction with professionalism using a customer service approach,” public information officer Lindsey Darby said in an email. “This has always been our philosophy and will remain so moving forward.”

In the petition, Littrell’s company said that chairs, umbrellas and small tables had been put out on the beach, as well as “No Trespassing” signs, to mark it as private property. But that effort had been in vain “as numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully, and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing,” according to the petition.

The sheriff’s office has refused requests to remove trespassers or charge them, and the family has had to hire private security, the petition said.

Walton County, which has become home to several famous property owners besides Littrell over the past two decades, has been at the center of a recent fight between private property owners and the public over access to beaches.

A 2018 Florida law that stemmed from a Walton County ordinance blocked any local government from passing ordinances dealing with public beach access until affected homeowners were notified, a public hearing was held and a court had determined whether a private beach was historically open to the public.

Florida lawmakers this year approved legislation that restored control back to local authorities, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law last month in Santa Rosa Beach, the beach town where Littrell's house is located.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social.

FILE - A sign at the edge of a public beach marking where private beaches begin in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla, May 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington, file)

A young girl runs past crosses at a make-shift memorial honoring flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Italy's Cristiana Girelli, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Norway and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

