Appalachian Trail Rides is an outdoor getaway that’s not horsing around

A cool breeze of fresh air wafts by with the sweet smell of pine as a crystal-clear lake reflects the sun’s warmth to your face. The rhythmic trotting of your equine guide lulls you into a sense of calm and peace in the quiet of the forest. All is well.

It’s not an experience you can get in the city, but, just minutes away from downtown Blue Ridge, Appalachian Trail Rides is at the ready to give Atlanta travelers an outdoor adventure. So saddle up. It’s time to go horseback riding.

Nestled in North Georgia’s Mineral Bluff, S&T Stables is a family farm featuring 250 acres of everything a horse needs: pastures, stables and scenic trails. Johnny Tarpley founded the farm, naming it after his children, Sydney and Taylor.

In 2017, horsemanship power couple Luke and Blair Redlhammer were brought onto the team and asked to create a business for travelers looking to experience a horseback riding adventure. With more than 30 years of combined experience, the Redlhammers were up for the task.

Blair Redlhammer has been around horses since she was just 8 years old, and she was presenting them in shows across the country by the time she graduated high school. Meanwhile, Luke Redlhammer’s love of reptiles and exotic animals led him to a career at the Miami Metro Zoo.

The pair met in 2000, married in 2003 and managed a boarding/training 60-horse barn until 2012. Since being brought on at S&T Stables, the two have been operating Appalachian Trail Rides and growing the business.

“At Appalachian Trail Rides, we believe in creating memorable experiences for riders of all levels, from beginners eager to take their first trot to seasoned equestrians looking for a new trail to conquer,” according to the company’s website. “Our well-trained horses and experience guides are ready to guide you through trails with breathtaking mountain views, creek crossings, trails alongside lakes, and possible wildlife sightings. You will be horseback riding on our 250 acre farm of pristine private land in Mineral Bluff, Georgia. This offers you a chance to appreciate the beauty of the great outdoors from a different perspective.”

Open seven days a week all year, the business operates on reservations, which can be made at (706) 374-0362 to reserve a ride, and there are multiple riding experiences to choose from. All rides offered are guided.

One-hour rides come in three tiers: public, private and group. The prices for those range from $38 cash to $55 with a credit card, and they have a minimum age requirement of 6 years old, as well as a 240-pound weight limit.

Then there are the two-hour rides, which come in the same three tiers. These have a minimum age requirement of 10, weight limit of 200 pounds and range in cost from $73 cash to $105 with a credit card. The longer rides take travelers to higher elevations for greater views.

For children 5 and younger (up to 50-pound weight limit), there are riding ponies “offered for your little buckaroo.” Those cost $10.

Want an unforgettable proposal for your true love? They’ve got that covered, too.

For $220, couples can go on a 90-minute ride through a private trail that ends at a secluded, romantic gazebo by a stream and lake so you can pop the question with sparkling cider. October through April, there’s a special dinner ride, as well.

“After an hour horseback ride, we will head over to our ponds and gazebo area, dismount from our horses and dinner will be served,” according to the website. “You may fish in our ponds, all while live music will be played around our campfire! Dinner will consist of a choice of ribs, pulled pork or smoked turkey served with two sides, roll, dessert and drink. There will also be a vegetarian option and kids meals.”

The business has also partnered with a number of the local lodges, so you have somewhere memorable to hang your hat once the riding’s done. Mountain Oasis Cabin Rentals and Escape to Blue Ridge offer great scenery of the North Georgia mountains, just to name a couple.

Those interested in learning more can visit appalachiantrailrides.com.