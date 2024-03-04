André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest

If you missed André 3000 in Atlanta this past week, don’t worry, he is bringing his flutes to the 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival.
The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs just released the schedule for this year’s event, which takes place in Piedmont Park, May 25-27. Andre will perform his album “New Blue Sun” live at 7 p.m. Sunday May 26.
Though he’s not a headliner, the draw of seeing one-half of OutKast for free on Memorial Day has the potential to bring in a big crowd, especially for folks who missed out on his recent marathon of live shows in the city. Mayor Andre Dickens revealed the lineup in a video, sharing his excitement for the latest edition of one the country’s largest free jazz festivals.
Soul jazz supergroup Something Else!, Grammy-winning sax and clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera and Georgia’s own Lizz Wright will headline this year’s festival. Executive director for the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Camille Russell Love, said that each day of the festival will carry a different theme.
“We invite you to experience an eclectic mix of jazz by national artists on Saturday, explore the global sounds of some of the world’s best international artists on Sunday, and discover the latest music from notable Atlanta musicians on Monday,” Love said in a statement.
Leading up to the festival, Dickens said the city plans on hosting 31 days of jazz-related events throughout metro Atlanta. That programming kicks off on May 1, and includes a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of WCLK 921.9 with Lil John Roberts on May 24 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. There will also be a late-night jazz concert featuring composer Lauren Henderson the following night at Park Tavern. Tickets for those two events will be available at atljazzfest.com.
Here is the full schedule for performances at Atlanta Jazz Festival performances at Piedmont Park.
Saturday, May 25
1 p.m. New Jazz Underground
3 p.m. Sullivan Fortner
5 p.m. Butcher Brown
7 p.m. Cécile McLorin Salvant
9 p.m. Something Else!
Sunday, May 26
1 p.m. OKAN
5 p.m Jacques Schwarz-Bart
7 p.m. OLATUJA
9 p.m. Paquito D’Rivera
Monday, May 27
1 p.m. Justice Michael & The Passage
3 p.m. KELS
5 p.m. Groove Centric
7 p.m. André 3000: New Blue Sun LIVE
9 p.m. Lizz Wright
