André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest

If you missed André 3000 in Atlanta this past week, don’t worry, he is bringing his flutes to the 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs just released the schedule for this year’s event, which takes place in Piedmont Park, May 25-27. Andre will perform his album “New Blue Sun” live at 7 p.m. Sunday May 26.

Though he’s not a headliner, the draw of seeing one-half of OutKast for free on Memorial Day has the potential to bring in a big crowd, especially for folks who missed out on his recent marathon of live shows in the city. Mayor Andre Dickens revealed the lineup in a video, sharing his excitement for the latest edition of one the country’s largest free jazz festivals.