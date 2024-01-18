8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 and 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. $83.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Join comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for an evening of jokes, stories and conversational entertainment celebrating their 30 years of friendship.

18th Annual Atlanta Cask Ale Tasting

2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. $48 plus taxes and fee. The Bold Monk Brewing Co., 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., Atlanta. 404-390-3288.

Sample your choice of 50 rare cask-conditioned ales, lagers and meads at this benefit for the Atlanta Humane Society.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Admission $20 and up, parking $20 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

See Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and more of your favorite WWE superstars in the ring at State Farm Arena.

Cobb

Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Annual Winter Banquet and Fundraiser

5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. $125 nonmembers, $115 members. Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate N. Circle SE, Atlanta. 770-952-7900.

Join in the fun at a gala reception, silent auction, raffle of Braves memorabilia, dinner and program featuring Leo Mazzone, Timothy Miller and more.

“La Bohème”

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 plus additional dates. $43 and up plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Watch a heart-wrenching performance of Puccini’s masterpiece “La Bohème,” which captures the essence of love, loss and life.

Book Swap

Noon-8 p.m. drop-off Friday, Jan. 19 and 8 a.m.-11 a.m. sale Saturday, Jan 20. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Bring your used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records to swap for the same number of items.

DeKalb

Tree Planting with Trees Atlanta

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 20. Free with registration required. Bess Walker Park, 121 Berkeley Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Help Avondale Estates and Trees Atlanta plant 80 trees to provide cleaner air, cool shade and habitat for wildlife.

Sound Bathing

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. $30. Dunwoody Nature Center Northwoods Pavilion, 5543 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Relax with a sound bath as the soothing tones of crystal singing bowls wash over you.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 and 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 plus additional dates. $35 Friday, $40 Saturday and Sunday. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Doraville.

Take a journey into the world of Van Gogh through 360-degree digital projections, VR and a light and sound show.

North Fulton

History Seek Saturdays: Safeguarding Your Family’s Treasures

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Free. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 470-990-2100.

Learn how to safeguard your family’s documents, photos and audio/visual material from deterioration by using proper techniques for handling and preserving.

Lyrics and Laughs

6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. $60-$95. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

Join the Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority for laughter, music and fun including Rita Brent, Griff, Rodney Perry, Cocoa Brown, the Tony Tatum Experience and DJ Tron. A pre-show reception that includes light bites and a cash bar will be held at 5 p.m. for an additional $25.

Clay & Cuisine Workshop with Chef Darwin

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. $64 per couple for residents, $96 for nonresidents. Art Center at East Roswell Park, 9100 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Create a work of art in the clay studio and then head to the culinary classroom to prepare a three-course meal to enjoy.

Gwinnett

Atlanta Model Train and Railroadiana Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. $10-$25 plus taxes and fees. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Visit over 300 tables with model railroad items in all gauges and railroad antiques for sale. At least six large working layouts will also be available to view.

Rob Cleveland

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20. $20. Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Laugh along as actor/comedian Rob Cleveland shares his observations on silly things we tend to gloss over.

S’More Winter Fun

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Free. Lenora Park Pavilion, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville. 770-978-5271.

Enjoy some time by the fire making s’mores and taking part in fun games and activities for all ages.