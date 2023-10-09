Seven things to know about Johnny Mathis, master of the romantic ballad

At age 88 Mathis is still crooning songs for lovers.

Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

Things to Do
By
53 minutes ago
X

Mr. Romance, Johnny Mathis, 88, will sing at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Oct. 13.

Credit: Rojon Productions

Credit: Rojon Productions

Everyone knows his ready-for-Valentine’s Day ballads, his Christmas albums and other elements from his illustrious music career. But not everybody knows his sports background. Here’s a primer on both sides.

Credit: Columbia Records

Credit: Columbia Records

  • Born Sept. 30, 1935, Mathis was the fourth of seven children. At George Washington High School in San Francisco, Mathis was a high jumper and hurdler and played on the basketball team.
  • He set a high jump record at San Francisco State University that remained unbroken for years. At a meet in 1955 in Reno he jumped 6 feet, 5 ½ inches, beating his competitor (and future NBA star ) Bill Russell. Mathis is only 5′7″. Russell is 6′10″. For decades Mathis has supported athletics at SF State, and the school hosts the Johnny Mathis Invitational in his honor.
  • In 1956 Mathis was invited to compete in trials for the U.S. track team headed to the Melbourne Olympics. Unfortunately Columbia Records scheduled his first recording session for the same summer. Mathis chose music.
  • The crooner said he is influenced by Lena Horne, Nat King Cole and Bing Crosby. He recorded his monster hit, “It’s Not For Me to Say,” in 1956, then sang it in the 1957 MGM film “Lizzie,” in which he performed as a tavern singer. That year during his television debut, he sang the same song on the Ed Sullivan Show. His skinny frame, delicate tenor and post-adolescent gawkiness endeared him to the audience. His other hits include “Chances Are,” “Hurry! It’s Lovely Up Here,” “Wonderful, Wonderful” and “Misty.”
  • He has performed for kings and heads of state, including Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
  • Mathis plays golf almost every day, but he probably skipped the links on his 88th birthday, Saturday, Sept. 30, after tweaking his back during a golf outing the previous week.
  • His 1959 “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” album remained on the Billboard top albums chart for 490 consecutive weeks, an achievement eventually outdone by Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” Mathis has sold 360 million records, and shows no sign of quitting. His seventh Christmas Record, “Christmas Time Is Here,” comes out this month.

CONCERT PREVIEW

Johnny Mathis with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and Gary Mule Deer

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. $65-$125. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852, cobbenergycentre.com.

About the Author

Follow Bo Emerson on twitter

Bo Emerson is an Atlanta native and a long-time AJC feature and news writer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

The Jolt: Middle East crisis roils Georgia politics 1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
War in Israel: Egypt seeks Israeli-Palestinian prisoner trade
9m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New report highlights obstacles, solutions for local Black women founders
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New report highlights obstacles, solutions for local Black women founders
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ga. agencies seek more health spending, raises and reversal of cuts by lawmakers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Benjamin Blad

Five Afro-Caribbean artists explore body, family, identity at KSU
13h ago
Local art venues feature Afrofuturism, Islamic geography, Haitian history
14h ago
‘Passing Strange’ pays musical homage to the pain, delight of an artist’s life
16h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
12h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top