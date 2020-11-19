X

Podcast: The best TV theme songs of all time

Publicity photo from "All in the Family." Pictured are Sherman Helmsley (George Jefferson) and Isabel Sanford (Louise Jefferson) as they pack to move from Queens to Manhattan. This began the television series "The Jeffersons." The press release is dated Dec. 12, 1974 and the "All in the Family" episode aired 11 January 1975. (CBS Television Network / Wikimedia)
Credit: CBS Television Network

Things To Do | 51 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In this episode of accessAtlanta, the best TV theme songs from 1950 to now

This week, we look at the music of television. Television show theme songs have a powerful nostalgic effect. They can transport us back to an earlier time, and remind us of those days. When there were only three networks and a few dozen shows, these songs became so deeply entrenched in the landscape, almost anyone of a certain age could sing the lyrics to “The Brady Bunch” or “Green Acres.” But broadcast TV began scaling back the length of TV theme songs in the 1990s as the pressure to place more ads grew.

Today, we’ll take a look at some of the most memorable tunes that introduced some great TV shows — and maybe a few that weren’t so great — with the AJC’s pop music writer Melissa Ruggieri and our TV and radio expert Rodney Ho.

