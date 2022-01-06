Podcast revisited: ‘Picturing the South’ with High Museum of Art curator Gregory Harris

AccessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll bring you an updated look at a new exhibition at the High Museum of Art, “Picturing the South: 25 Years.”
In 1996, the High began commissioning photographers for an exploration of the South’s rich social and geographic landscape for its “Picturing the South” initiative. Now the High is marking 25 years of “Picturing the South” with a major exhibition that gathers all of those commissions for the first time. Visual arts contributor Felicia Feaster spoke with the museum’s curator of photography, Gregory Harris, and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
