Podcast revisited: ‘Picturing the South’ with High Museum of Art curator Gregory Harris

In 1996, the High began commissioning photographers for an exploration of the South’s rich social and geographic landscape for its “Picturing the South” initiative. Now the High is marking 25 years of “Picturing the South” with a major exhibition that gathers all of those commissions for the first time. Visual arts contributor Felicia Feaster spoke with the museum’s curator of photography, Gregory Harris, and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast.