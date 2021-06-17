ajc logo
Podcast: A look at Atlanta’s changing dining scene

Diners enjoy a warm Tuesday evening at Willow Bar at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel on East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. The open-air bar features a winding gravel path through soft seating choices underneath a canopy of old oak and palm trees. The patio area was originally a pool and gym area for the mid-century 1950's residential structure recently reimagined as a hotel. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Diners enjoy a warm Tuesday evening at Willow Bar at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel on East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead. The open-air bar features a winding gravel path through soft seating choices underneath a canopy of old oak and palm trees. The patio area was originally a pool and gym area for the mid-century 1950's residential structure recently reimagined as a hotel. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
AJC dining editor Ligaya Figueras and dining critic Wendell Brock talk new developments.

This week, we’ll examine Atlanta’s restaurant scene and the changes that have happened over the past year.

The AJC’s dining team is taking a look at the changes to Atlanta’s dining landscape with a package they’re calling Restaurant Reset. It includes some of their top picks for patios, to-go cocktails, pop-ups, grocery store-restaurant hybrids and new brunch spots. Dining editor Ligaya Figueras is joined by AJC food and dining contributor and fellow restaurant critic Wendell Brock to talk about the new dining developments.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

