Podcast: A look at Atlanta’s changing dining scene

The AJC’s dining team is taking a look at the changes to Atlanta’s dining landscape with a package they’re calling Restaurant Reset. It includes some of their top picks for patios, to-go cocktails, pop-ups, grocery store-restaurant hybrids and new brunch spots. Dining editor Ligaya Figueras is joined by AJC food and dining contributor and fellow restaurant critic Wendell Brock to talk about the new dining developments.