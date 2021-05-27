Podcast: Running an Atlanta art gallery during a pandemic

This week, we’ll learn what it’s like to run an art gallery in Atlanta.
From Buckhead galleries where works run into the five digits to scruffier indie art spaces populated by Gen Z-types, hospitality and accessibility are hallmarks of Atlanta’s art scene. That makes it easy to dip a toe in, no matter what your art education.
Credit: Handout
AJC contributor and art critic Felicia Feaster brought us a roundup of some local galleries and spoke with a few gallery owners. On this week’s podcast, she brings us her chat with Arnika Dawkins of Arnika Dawkins Gallery.
