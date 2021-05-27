ajc logo
Podcast: Running an Atlanta art gallery during a pandemic

The Arnika Dawkins gallery combines the approachability of a residential home with cutting-edge contemporary photography including work by Ervin A. Johnson, pictured here. Courtesy of Arnika Dawkins
The Arnika Dawkins gallery combines the approachability of a residential home with cutting-edge contemporary photography including work by Ervin A. Johnson, pictured here. Courtesy of Arnika Dawkins

Access Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Arnika Dawkins showcases “work that has something to say.”

This week, we’ll learn what it’s like to run an art gallery in Atlanta.

From Buckhead galleries where works run into the five digits to scruffier indie art spaces populated by Gen Z-types, hospitality and accessibility are hallmarks of Atlanta’s art scene. That makes it easy to dip a toe in, no matter what your art education.

Gallery owner Arnika Dawkins in her Cascade gallery. Courtesy of Arnika Dawkins
Gallery owner Arnika Dawkins in her Cascade gallery. Courtesy of Arnika Dawkins

AJC contributor and art critic Felicia Feaster brought us a roundup of some local galleries and spoke with a few gallery owners. On this week’s podcast, she brings us her chat with Arnika Dawkins of Arnika Dawkins Gallery.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

