ajc logo
X

AJC Summer 2021 Dining Guide: Restaurant Refresh

Banshee in East Atlanta Village has a room-like covered patio with a full bar, plus additional seating on the deck. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Banshee in East Atlanta Village has a room-like covered patio with a full bar, plus additional seating on the deck. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

All Food News | 2 hours ago

If you’ve only recently ventured from your pandemic pod, you’re probably noticing the many changes that have occurred to the dining landscape over the past 15 months.

Some Atlanta restaurants, unfortunately, have closed forever. But, plenty of new ones have emerged on the scene. While you were at home, restaurants were busy giving a fresh face to their footprints — from patio makeovers to market additions.

During the pandemic, social media leveled the playing field, with Instagram posts beckoning hungry foodies to a plethora of scrappy new pop-ups.

Thanks to a recently passed alcohol law, bars and restaurants can bottle boozy concoctions for carryout sales, while modified open-carry regulations have increased the public spaces where you can amble with a drink in hand.

Here, check out our AJC Restaurant Refresh: Some of our top picks for patios, to-go cocktails, pop-ups, grocery store-restaurant hybrids and new brunch spots.

ExploreAtlanta patio picks: Treat yourself to alfresco elegance
Explore3 Atlanta pop-ups to put on your calendar
ExploreTo-go cocktails add new dimension to Atlanta dining, drinking scene
ExploreAtlanta restaurant-grocery store hybrid is here to stay
Explore5 new restaurants to add to your brunch rotation
ExploreMAP: New restaurants and breweries to try in Atlanta right now

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top