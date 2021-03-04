Podcast interview: William Bell, an architect of Memphis soul

While many of the Stax Records originators are gone, William Bell is still here. And the soulful, horn-driven Stax music and the Memphis sound are still here, too. Now Bell, 81 and an Atlanta resident, is being honored as a creator of the soul that put Memphis in the pantheon of American music. Bell is one of nine artists and craftspeople who have been named as National Heritage Fellows, recipients of the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

The AJC’s Bo Emerson recently spoke with the R&B legend and, on this week’s podcast, we’ll bring you that conversation.