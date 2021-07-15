Podcast: A chat with Atlanta artist Charly Palmer

As the nation reeled from video of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests, Time magazine ran a searing cover image capturing the moment. A painting of a young black girl in silhouette led the double issue, titled “America Must Change.” Atlanta artist Charly Palmer was commissioned by Time’s artistic director to render an image that would capture the seminal episode in the nation’s history. You can see that painting and more of Palmer’s work in a retrospective titled “Departure” at the newly reopened Hammonds House Museum. Rosalind Bentley spoke with Palmer about his work and she will bring us that conversation.