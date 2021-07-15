ajc logo
Podcast: A chat with Atlanta artist Charly Palmer

Portrait of acclaimed artist Charly Palmer at his studio on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Portrait of acclaimed artist Charly Palmer at his studio on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

This week, we’ll talk with the artist who created one of 2020′s most memorable works of art.

As the nation reeled from video of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests, Time magazine ran a searing cover image capturing the moment. A painting of a young black girl in silhouette led the double issue, titled “America Must Change.” Atlanta artist Charly Palmer was commissioned by Time’s artistic director to render an image that would capture the seminal episode in the nation’s history. You can see that painting and more of Palmer’s work in a retrospective titled “Departure” at the newly reopened Hammonds House Museum. Rosalind Bentley spoke with Palmer about his work and she will bring us that conversation.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

