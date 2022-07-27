RECIPES: Take edge off summer heat with frozen drinks

Combined Shape Caption Phil Handley, a partner with DASH Hospitality Group, rims the glasses for Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites' The Spicy Peach Margarita with Tajin. You can choose how much Tajin to use on the rim of the drink, a frozen combination that includes peach puree, tequila, lime juice and agave nectar. (Styling by Phil Handley / Chris Hunt for the AJC) Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT Combined Shape Caption Phil Handley, a partner with DASH Hospitality Group, rims the glasses for Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites' The Spicy Peach Margarita with Tajin. You can choose how much Tajin to use on the rim of the drink, a frozen combination that includes peach puree, tequila, lime juice and agave nectar. (Styling by Phil Handley / Chris Hunt for the AJC) Credit: CHRIS HUNT Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites in Dunwoody Village also offers two frozen drinks, both created by Phil Handley, a partner with DASH Hospitality Group. One is a frosé made with strawberries, lemon grass vodka and rosé, and the other is a spicy peach margarita made with tequila and fresh peach puree. The bar makes both in slushie machines, and Handley says both are big crowd-pleasers.

“One of the things that’s really important in frozen drinks is making sure the sugar balance is correct. Too much sugar and it won’t freeze. ... For the home bartender, there’s a little more flexibility since they’re working with one batch at a time. At home, you can make adjustments as you go. Use whatever fruit is fresh and ripe and add just enough sugar to get the texture right,” said Handley.

Wallace of Rina says the frozen drinks they serve are all part of the restaurant’s Tel Aviv beach vibe, highlighted by the restaurant’s huge photo mural of happy beachgoers. “Tal Baum, the owner, remembers visiting her grandmother Rina in Israel, where they always went to the beach and played in the sun all day. I grew up on the beach in Pensacola, and there were tons of milkshakes and frozen options. We wanted to incorporate our beach memories into our cocktails and milkshakes.”

The milkshakes on the Rina menu include a Turkish coffee shake and a Tahini Shake, both made with gelato. The Tahini Shake adds two classic Middle Eastern ingredients — tahini and dates — to make a creamy, frothy shake that can be served as is, or spiked with bourbon.

Emily Chan of JenChan’s in Cabbagetown says she’s been making watermelon-basil slushies for years and years. “My son and my wife enjoy the virgin version, and when we have company, we make a big batch in our home blender.”

This year, they’re serving the watermelon-basil slushies at the restaurant for the first time. “It was sort of an accident. We had a supper club with watermelon gazpacho a few weeks ago when it was so hot. We threw some in the slushie machine for staff and added a little vodka, and now it’s a summer special.”

Chan’s tip for those who find watermelon a little too sugary is to incorporate some of the white watermelon rind as you are blending the slushie. The white rind is a little bitter, and she blends in a little to offset the watermelon’s sweetness.

Emily Chan of JenChan's in Cabbagetown trims the hard green rind off a watermelon in preparation for making a Watermelon-Basil Slushie. However, she saves some of the white rind to help adjust the sweetness of the slushie. (Courtesy of Jen Chan)

“The slushie machine was a pandemic purchase when we were thinking about what would increase sales in a fun way. Ginger margarita slushies have been on the restaurant menu ever since,” said Chan.

With the addition of the slushie machine to the restaurant’s equipment, the team has fun creating seasonal flavors like a Negroni slushie or Bellini slushie. “We try to always have a fun brunch slushie on the menu on Sundays,” Chan said.

RECIPES

Prepare to give your blender a workout with these frozen drinks from four Atlanta restaurants.

Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites' The Spicy Peach Margarita, made by Phil Handley, a partner with DASH Hospitality Group, is a frozen combination that includes peach puree, tequila, lime juice and agave nectar. (Styling by Phil Handley / Chris Hunt for the AJC)

Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites’ The Spicy Peach Margarita

Phil Handley, a partner with DASH Hospitality Group, adapted the recipe for the spicy peach margarita that Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites serves from its slushie machine to make a blender pitcher drink for the home bartender. His recommendation for the tequila is Patron Silver. And he likes sugar to sweeten the peaches, but agave for the cocktail since it’s a natural with tequila.

Handley says if your guests aren’t into spice, skip the Tajin rim. And if they’re halfhearted about spice, just put Tajin on half the rim.

To make it easier on your blender, crush the ice cubes before putting them in to blend. If your refrigerator doesn’t make crushed ice, wrap ice in a kitchen towel and hit the ice with a rolling pin.

Bar(n) Booze (n) Bites’ The Spicy Peach Margarita 2 ripe Georgia peaches, peel on, pits removed (about 3/4 pound)

2 tablespoons organic cane sugar, or as needed

1 teaspoon lemon juice, or as needed

1 cup silver tequila

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon agave nectar

6 cups ice

Tajin and lime juice, for the rim

Frozen peach slices and lime wedges, for garnish In the jar of a blender, process peaches, sugar and lemon juice until completely smooth. Taste and add sugar or lemon juice if needed. Add the tequila, lime juice and agave nectar. Blend until smooth, then add ice and blend until super smooth.

Pour Tajin in a small saucer. Pour lime juice in a second saucer. Dip the rim of a tumbler glass into the lime juice, then dip it fully or partially into Tajin. Pour in blended peach mixture and garnish with frozen peach slices and lime wedge. Makes 2 servings. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 405 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), 2 grams protein, 39 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 405 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), 2 grams protein, 39 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium.

Victory's Neon Moon is a combination of four liquors blended with pineapple juice and coconut water. (Courtesy of Drew Perlmutter)

Victory’s Neon Moon

Named after the Brooks & Dunn song, this recipe was created by the Victory team pre-pandemic and has been on the menu ever since. Ian Jones, owner of Victory Brands, says it’s the quintessential “sweet pink summer drink” and provided this recipe adapted for a blender rather than a commercial slushie machine used in the restaurant. It’s a very potent cocktail, so plan accordingly.

Victory’s Neon Moon 6 ounces pineapple juice

3 ounces coconut water

2 ounces London dry gin

2 ounces vodka

2 ounces Aperol

2 ounces water

1 ounce Don Q coconut rum

1 ounce simple syrup

Mint sprigs, for garnish In a quart-size food-safe freezer storage bag, combine pineapple juice, coconut water, gin, vodka, Aperol, water, coconut rum and simple syrup. Seal bag and shake to combine, then place in freezer. Freeze overnight. When ready to serve, pour mixture into the jar of a blender and puree. Pour into a glass and garnish with mint sprigs. Serves 2. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 319 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 1 gram protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 55 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 319 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 1 gram protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 55 milligrams sodium.

The Tahini Shake, which is on the Rina menu, includes two classic Middle Eastern ingredients — tahini and dates. It can be served as is, or spiked with bourbon. (Courtesy of Rina)

Tahini Shake

This rich milkshake gets lots of flavor from the tahini and honey, so be sure to use a honey with a flavor you enjoy. Date syrup can be found at natural food stores and some grocery stores. In our photo, the shake is accompanied by chocolate chip tahini cookies. At the restaurant, they make this shake in a Hamilton Beach Ice Cream Mixer.

If you like, Demario Wallace, beverage director for Oliva Restaurant Group, suggests you blend in 2 ounces of bourbon or your favorite spirit for a spiked version.

Tahini Shake 1 cup vanilla bean gelato

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup tahini, stirred well

1/4 cup mild honey

1 tablespoon date syrup

1 tablespoon chopped dates, for garnish

1 teaspoon raw sesame seeds, for garnish In the jar of a blender, combine gelato, milk, tahini and honey. Process until smooth and mixture begins to froth.

Prepare a 12-ounce glass by drizzling date syrup down the inside of the glass and on the rim. Pour the milkshake into the glass and top with chopped dates. Sprinkle rim with sesame seeds and serve immediately. Serves 1. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 1,117 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 22 grams protein, 154 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams fiber, 52 grams total fat (19 grams saturated), 91 milligrams cholesterol, 74 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 1,117 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 22 grams protein, 154 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams fiber, 52 grams total fat (19 grams saturated), 91 milligrams cholesterol, 74 milligrams sodium.

You can make the Watermelon-Basil Slushie from JenChan's with vodka or do a nonalcoholic version. (Courtesy of Emily Chan)

Watermelon-Basil Slushie

Emily Chan of JenChan’s in Cabbagetown says she’s been making a virgin version of this slushie at home in her blender for years. At the restaurant, they make it in a slushie machine.

If you’re making the nonalcoholic version, let the frozen watermelon sit out for about 10 minutes to make the chunks easier to blend since you won’t have the additional liquid of the vodka to loosen the mixture.

Chan’s trick of adding a little of the white watermelon rind is a brilliant way to cut down on the sweetness of the slushie. Start blending, taste the mixture and add as much or as little of the rind as you like. We found that when we froze the white rind, it was too hard for our blender to process, so we recommend freezing the watermelon flesh but just refrigerating the rind.

If you have room in your freezer, freeze the chunks of watermelon flesh on a sheet tray and then move them to a food-safe freezer storage bag. This makes it easier to separate chunks for blending but is not essential.

You can make this drink as one big batch, or just blend up the ingredients as desired for individual servings. Chan suggests using Tito’s or Belvedere vodka in this slushie for their clean flavor. “Avoid cheap or flavored vodka!”

Watermelon-Basil Slushie 24 ounces vodka

1 (9- to 10-pound) seedless watermelon

12 to 15 large basil leaves, plus basil sprigs for garnish

Fresh lime juice, simple syrup or agave syrup, as needed

Salt Place vodka in freezer overnight.

Prepare watermelon by cutting off all the hard green skin and most of the white rind and discarding both.

Cut off the remainder of the white rind, cut it into 1-inch pieces and refrigerate. Cut the remainder of the watermelon into 1-inch chunks, put in a food-safe freezer storage bag, and freeze until solid.

When ready to blend, remove watermelon from freezer and allow to thaw at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Put 3 cups of watermelon chunks in the jar of a blender along with a few basil leaves. Add some of the vodka and process until smooth. Taste and add more basil, lime juice, simple syrup or agave syrup to taste. Blend in some of the white rind if the mixture tastes too sweet. Transfer blended mixture to a large pitcher, and repeat with remaining watermelon, adding basil, lime juice and syrups to taste along with some of the white rind if needed. As each batch is blended, add it to the mixture in the pitcher. When all batches have been combined, stir in any remaining vodka. Garnish individual servings with a sprig of basil and sprinkle with salt. Makes 16 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per 1-cup serving with vodka: 145 calories (percent of calories from fat, 4), 1 gram protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium. Per 1-cup serving with vodka: 145 calories (percent of calories from fat, 4), 1 gram protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

