Janet Jackson concert Atlanta: What if you have tickets but can’t attend on Friday?

Good news for Atlanta Hawks fans will mean a change of plans for ticketholders to the Janet Jackson concert originally scheduled on Thursday night.
The Atlanta Hawks’ game five win against the Boston Celtics in Boston Tuesday has forced the Thursday concert at State Farm Arena to move to Friday.
What if you have tickets for Thursday but can’t go on Friday? Those ticketholders can request a get a refund. According to Live Nation, refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Jackson also has a concert at State Farm Arena on Wednesday night, which will continue as scheduled.
