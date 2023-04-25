Taylor Swift takes over downtown Atlanta

This weekend, downtown Atlanta becomes Taylor Swift’s world. You already know whether or not you want to live there, if only for three days.
The pop superstar will bring her Eras tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday through Sunday, but the Swifties will start arriving even before their idol. Around 180,000 fans will attend the three shows this weekend. It’s the first time anyone has sold out three consecutive nights at the stadium, and only Swift and Beyonce have sold out two in a row, both in 2019.
On Thursday, April 27, merchandise will be available on International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium 10 a.m.-6 p.m., but fans will not be allowed on site before 6 a.m. Beginning Friday, April 28, the outside merch location will open at noon and will continue selling Swift stuff after the show each day through Sunday.
But even if you don’t make it to the outdoor merch pop-up, there will be 26 different locations on five different levels of the stadium selling memorabilia.
If you’re headed to the show, keep in mind that, like all of the shows, all of the parking lots are sold out. As always, your best bet is to take MARTA.
Be sure to check out Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s website for bag and sign restrictions and more info at mercedesbenzstadium.com.
