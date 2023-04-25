Taylor Swift takes over downtown Atlanta

The pop superstar will bring her Eras tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday through Sunday, but the Swifties will start arriving even before their idol. Around 180,000 fans will attend the three shows this weekend. It’s the first time anyone has sold out three consecutive nights at the stadium, and only Swift and Beyonce have sold out two in a row, both in 2019.

On Thursday, April 27, merchandise will be available on International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium 10 a.m.-6 p.m., but fans will not be allowed on site before 6 a.m. Beginning Friday, April 28, the outside merch location will open at noon and will continue selling Swift stuff after the show each day through Sunday.