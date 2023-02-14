X
Gwinnett County Schools to hold job fair to fill numerous positions

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Jobs range from teachers to IT to grounds maintenance

It’s home to U.S. News & World Reports’ top public high school and boasts an award-winning theater program, and now you can be a part of it.

Gwinnett County Schools will hold a recruitment and employment fair 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, March 4, at the Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097.

To be considered for one of the open positions, candidates must first submit an online application at gcpsjobs.org. Once you get an application number, you can register for an interview here.

Registration is open until Tuesday, February 28 or until all interview slots are full.

Open positions include, but are not limited to:

  • Teachers
  • Paraprofessionals
  • Classified support
  • Substitute Teachers
  • School psychologist I
  • Bus drivers
  • Bus monitors
  • Custodians
  • School nutrition
  • Grounds maintenance
  • Programmer analyst
  • Coordinator of outlook and email administration
  • Technology support tech III
  • Support manager tech support
  • Computer, technology & agricultural education

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

