Gwinnett schools have most nominations for Shuler Awards competition

The Shuler Hensley Awards recognize the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools in the categories of direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, showstopper, overall production, scenic design, costumes, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor, supporting actress, supporting actor or featured performer.

In addition to Duluth High School, Gwinnett’s Lanier High School received 4 nominations, Greater Atlanta Christian School - 2, Denmark High School -1, and Buford High School -1. Marlena Collins from Duluth High School is this year’s recipient of the $5,000 The James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship.