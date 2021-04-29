Gwinnett schools have most nominations for Shuler Awards competition

Gwinnett has the most nominated schools with five finalists racking up a combined 15 nominations in this year’s Shuler Awards competition. Duluth High School for “Sister Act, Jr.” and Glynn Academy of Brunswick, Ga., for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” are tied for the second-most overall nominations (seven).
The Shuler Hensley Awards recognize the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools in the categories of direction, music direction, orchestra, choreography, showstopper, overall production, scenic design, costumes, and best performances by an ensemble, leading actress, leading actor, supporting actress, supporting actor or featured performer.
In addition to Duluth High School, Gwinnett’s Lanier High School received 4 nominations, Greater Atlanta Christian School - 2, Denmark High School -1, and Buford High School -1. Marlena Collins from Duluth High School is this year’s recipient of the $5,000 The James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship.
Winners will be unveiled in a virtual awards event May 20. Complete nominees list: www.artsbridgega.org/programs/shuler-awards/.