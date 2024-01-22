Atlanta 2024 Razzies noms: ‘Ghosted,’ ‘Shazam 2,’ ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which shot a few scenes in Georgia, didn’t bomb quite as bad as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” at the box office but, for a Marvel movie, underperformed across the board. It received nominations for worst supporting actor (two of them, for Michael Douglas and Bill Murray), worst sequel/remake and worst director.

As one of the worst films of the year nominees, “The Exorcist: Believer” was described by the Razzies as “a 50-years-later remake/rip-off that was horrifying in unintended ways.” The horror sequel was shot in Atlanta and Savannah and earned $65 million domestically and $70 million overseas. It also received nominations for worst sequel/remake, worst director, worst screenplay and worst on-screen couple facetiously described by the Razzies as “any two money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 Million for remake rights to ‘The Exorcist’.”

Razzie voters ― 1,179 movie buffs, film critics and journalists from 49 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries ― voted in nine categories, the Razzies said. The “winners” of the 44th annual Razzies will be named March 9, the night before the Oscars.

Here are all the nominees with some sardonic comments from the Razzies themselves:

WORST PICTURE

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“Expend4bles”

“Meg 2: The Trench”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe, “The Pope’s Exorcist”

Vin Diesel, “Fast X”

Chris Evans, “Ghosted”

Jason Statham, “Meg 2: The Trench”

Jon Voight, “Mercy”

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas, “Ghosted”

Megan Fox, “Johnny & Clyde”

Salma Hayek, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Jennifer Lopez, “The Mother”

Dame Helen Mirren, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall, “About My Father”

Megan Fox, “Expend4bles”

Bai Ling, “Johnny & Clyde”

Lucy Liu, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Mary Stuart Masterson, “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas, “Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Mel Gibson, “Confidential Informant”

Bill Murray, “Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), “The Pope’s Exorcist”

Sylvester Stallone, “Expend4ables”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries,” “Expend4bles”

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to “The Exorcist”

Ana de Armas & Chris Evann, “Ghosted”

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“The Exorcist: BelieverExpend4bles”

“Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”

David Gordon Green “The Exorcist: Believer”

Peyton Reed, “Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania”

Scott Waugh, “Expend4bles”

Ben Wheatley, “Meg 2: The Trench”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“The Exorcist: BelieverExpend4bles”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey”