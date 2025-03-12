Georgia Entertainment Scene
With Lois Reitzes retiring, 21 other radio hosts with long runs in Atlanta

She will retire in June after 46 years at the same station but V-103′s Larry Tinsley has been on Atlanta radio even longer
The collective time on air among these four hosts: Lois Reitzes (WABE), Larry Tinsley and Joyce Littel (V-103) and Kaedy Kiely (97.1/The River) exceeds 180 years. AJC FILE PHOTOS

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

By
0 minutes ago

Lois Reitzes has been a radio host in Atlanta for a whopping 46 years. Even more impressively, she has been at the same radio station 90.1/WABE-FM the entire time, segueing from classical music DJ to arts-oriented talk show host in 2015.

Her retirement announcement last week wasn’t entirely unexpected. She is 71. “It was time,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Reitzes, by a wide margin, has been at the same radio station longer than any other active host in Atlanta. Once she leaves, Greg Street on R&B/hip-hop station V-103 will have the longest run at one station at 30 years. Host Larry Tinsley has the most years on Atlanta radio: 51 years at three different stations, the last 29 at V-103.

Here are 21 other hosts besides Reitzes with 25 years or more in collective years on Atlanta radio.

Larry Tinsley

Sunday Morning Praise from 6 a.m.-noon Sundays and Early Morning Praise, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. weekdays on V-103

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 51 years

Local on-air history: WAOK-AM (1971-1988) Kiss 104.7 (1991-1996), V-103 (1996-present)

What has kept him on the air: He brings an unwavering and comforting message of love and spiritual awakening.

V-103 radio personality Joyce Littel walks the red carpet before the opening performance of "big" at the Fox. Big Boi and the ballet dancers are joined in the show by performers such as Sleepy Brown, Joi Gilliam, Big Rube and others.

Credit: Allen Sullivan / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Allen Sullivan / AJC

Joyce Littel

Quiet Storm, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. weekdays on V-103

Collective time on air in metro Atlanta: 38 years

Local on-air history: 1470/WXAG-AM (1983-88), 1340/WIGO-AM (1988-1990), V-103 (1990-2010, 2014-present)

What has kept her on the air: She is the queen of that cool, late-night R&B vibe.

Marcy Scott, who died of cancer, with Danica Patrick and Kaedy Kiely. Kiely raised money for her friend in 2017. 97.1/The River
icon to expand image

Kaedy Kiely

Weekday afternoons, 3-7 p.m. , 97.1/The River

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 37 years

Local on-air history: 96rock (1983-1997), Z93 (1998-2004), 97.1/The River (2008-present)

What has kept her on the air: Her deep well of knowledge of rock music is indelible.

Dallas McCade is now working mornings at New Country 101.5, which previously was known as Kicks . CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com
icon to expand image

Dallas McCade

Kincade & Dallas morning show, 5:30-11 a.m. weekdays, New Country 101.5

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 36 years

Local on-air history: Star 94 using the name Madison Chase (1989-1993), Y106.7 (1996-2008), Kicks 101.5/New Country 101.5 (2008- present)

What has kept her on the air: She is a natural blend of authenticity and likeability.

Ryan Cameron hosts the New Year's Eve Peach Drop celebration at Underground Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Ryan Cameron

Ryan Cameron Uncensored, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays on R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 33 years

Local on-air history: V-103 (1990-1995), Hot 97.5, then Hot 107.9 (1995-2005), V-103 again (2005-2018), Majic (2018-present)

What has kept him on the air:: He is deeply dedicated to his hometown of Atlanta with a laser focus on entertaining his listeners.

Christopher Rude, former 680/The Fan morning host, reported on Facebook he has COVID-19.

Credit: Social media photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Social media photo

Christopher Rude

The Rude Awakening, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Rude Ride Home, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, 107.1/WJBB, a rock station in Winder

Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 33 years

Local on-air history: 96rock (1990-2002) 680/The Fan (2003-2017), WJBB (2018-present)

What has kept him on the air: He has a quick wit and adaptability at both rock and sports talk stations.

Kim "The Kimmer" Peterson, shown here in 2019 on the last day at Talk 106.7, is now on Xtra 106.3. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO

Kim “The Kimmer” Peterson

The Kimmer Show, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, talk station Xtra 106.3

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 32-plus years

Local on-air history: 750/WSB-AM (1972-1976, 1988-1992), 640/WGST-AM (1992-2008), News/talk 106.7 (2013-2019), Xtra 106.3 (2023-present)

What has kept him on air: The former Marine’s boisterous, patriotic swagger never flags.

Axel Lowe has spent his Atlanta radio career at three rock stations: 99X, Rock 100.5 and 97.1/The River. PUBLICITY PHOTO

Credit: PUBL

icon to expand image

Credit: PUBL

Axel Lowe

Mornings with Axel Lowe, 5:30-10 a.m. weekdays, rock station 97.1/The River

Collective time on air: 32 years

Local on-air history: 99X (1992-2008), Rock 100.5 (2008-2022), 99X (2022-2023), 97.1/The River (2023-present)

What has kept him on the air: He carries a fan-like devotion to rock music, especially the harder stuff.

Long-time Atlanta radio broadcaster Chris Dimino, a host on 680/ The Fan, hosted a book event at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta on Nov. 8, 2023. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj.

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj.

Chris Dimino

Cellini and Dimino, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, sports talk 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 30 years

Local on-air history: The Fan (1994-1997), 790/The Zone (1998-2013), The Fan (2014-present)

What has kept him on the air: He possesses an unparalleled grasp of baseball and football, pairing well with Nick Cellini for most of his career.

Greg Street has been at V-103 for three decades, mostly at night but is now hosting afternoons. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/r

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/r

Greg Street

Afternoons, V-103

Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 30 years

Local on-air history: V-103 (1995-present)

What has kept him on the air: He’s a repository of hip-hop history and has an unusual ability to draw listeners of multiple generations.

"Southside" Steve Rickman in 2016 at Bones gets a caricature, but he noticed immediately that his ponytail is not included. They plan to add one. "It's my signature," he said. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Credit: Rodney Ho

icon to expand image

Credit: Rodney Ho

Southside Steve Rickman

Mornings, Fox-FM, heard locally at 100.1 and 102.1

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 33 years

Local on-air history: WRAS (1991-94), 96rock (1994-2006), Eagle 106.7 (2007), Rock 100.5 (2008-2023), Fox (2023-present)

What has kept him on the air: He’s an Energizer bunny when it comes to positivity and promoting advertisers.

Steve Craig brought back 99X's Resurrection Sunday at Olys Tavern in Johns Creek on Sept. 3, 2023. This was a temporary location. The weekly event is now held at Mutation Brewing Company in Sandy Springs. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Steve Craig

Middays, 99X

Collective time on air in Atlanta radio: almost 29 years

Local on-air history: Power 99 (2001-2002), 99X (2002-2018), Dave FM (2011-2012), 97.1/The River (2012-2022), 99X (2023-present)

What has kept him on the air: It’s hard to beat his encyclopedic knowledge of alternative rock music.

WSB Radio morning host Mark Arum displays his old-school listing of the upcoming show in 2023. BILL TORPY/AJC.COM

Credit: Bill Torpy

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Torpy

Mark Arum

Mid-morning host, 95.5 WSB radio

Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 28 years

Local on-air history: WSB (1997-present)

What has kept him on the air: He offers natural curiosity and innate amiability to any topic he tackles.

On Air personality Steak Shapiro reacts during the show, “The Front Row,” at the 92.9 The Game studio, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Atlanta. Shapiro has multiple passions and has a very busy day working on the air for the show, The Front Row, at the 92.9 The Game studio and then going to his office where he is the founder of Bread n Butter Content Studio at the The Works. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz

Stephen “Steak” Shapiro

Mid-morning host, 92.9/The Game,

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 27 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1996-2013), 680/93.7 The Fan (2013-2020), 92.9/The Game (2022-present)

What has kept him on the air: He’s bombastic and opinionated, but never boring.

Afternoon host Mike Bell with his dog at the 92.9/The Game 10th anniversary party at New Realm Brewery in Atlanta October 22, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

Mike Bell

Afternoon host, 92.9/The Game

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 26 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1998-2014), 92.9/The Zone (2014-present)

What has kept him on the air: He brings humor and levity to any situation.

Nick Cellini doing his podcast "Offensive Interference" in 2014 after getting fired by 790/The Zone and before he was hired by 680/The Fan. Photo: Rodney Ho
icon to expand image

Nick Cellini

Cellini and Dimino, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, sports talk 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 27 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1997-2013), 680/93.7 The Fan (2014-present)

What has kept him on the air: His razor-sharp insights and sardonic observations complement Dimino’s more straightforward approach.

Chuck Oliver of 680/93.7 The Fan at the mic in 2016. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
icon to expand image

Chuck Oliver

Chuck and Chernoff, 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (2000-2008), 680/93.7 The Fan (2008-present)

What has kept him on the air: This Atlanta native is the true definition of sports wonk.

Matt Chernoff on 680/The Fan in 2017. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aa

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aa

Matt Chernoff

Chuck and Chernoff, 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1999-2007), 680/93.7 The Fan (2008-present)

What has kept him on the air: He runs the show with a keen grasp of how to keep listeners engaged.

Eric Von Haessler at the Super Bowl media row in 2019. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Eric Von Haessler

The Von Haessler Doctrine, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, news/talk 95.5 WSB

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 96rock (1998-2006), Rock 100.5 (2008-2013), WSB (2015-present)

What has kept him on the air: It’s never a dull moment with his humorous, often iconoclastic approach to news, pop culture and politics.

Jenn Hobby, morning host on Star 94, on March 28, 2024. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho2

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho2

Jenn Hobby

Morning host, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. weekdays on pop station Star 94.1

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 95.5/The Beat (2000-2002), Q100 (2002-2013), Kicks 101.5 (2013-2016), Star 94.1 (2016-present)

What has kept her on the air: Through her voice, demeanor and approach, she always looks on the bright side of life.

Bert Weiss at a party in 2023 for his new book "Listenable," which provides advice for podcasters to create better content. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

Bert Weiss

Syndicated morning host of the Bert Show, 5:30-11 a.m. weekdays based out of top 40 station Q99.7

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: Q99.7 (2000-present)

What has kept him on the air: He has an ineffable ability to create interesting content for women even as his cast has changed over the years.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

