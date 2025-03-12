Lois Reitzes has been a radio host in Atlanta for a whopping 46 years. Even more impressively, she has been at the same radio station 90.1/WABE-FM the entire time, segueing from classical music DJ to arts-oriented talk show host in 2015.
Her retirement announcement last week wasn’t entirely unexpected. She is 71. “It was time,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Reitzes, by a wide margin, has been at the same radio station longer than any other active host in Atlanta. Once she leaves, Greg Street on R&B/hip-hop station V-103 will have the longest run at one station at 30 years. Host Larry Tinsley has the most years on Atlanta radio: 51 years at three different stations, the last 29 at V-103.
Here are 21 other hosts besides Reitzes with 25 years or more in collective years on Atlanta radio.
Larry Tinsley
Sunday Morning Praise from 6 a.m.-noon Sundays and Early Morning Praise, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. weekdays on V-103
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 51 years
Local on-air history: WAOK-AM (1971-1988) Kiss 104.7 (1991-1996), V-103 (1996-present)
What has kept him on the air: He brings an unwavering and comforting message of love and spiritual awakening.
Credit: Allen Sullivan / AJC
Credit: Allen Sullivan / AJC
Joyce Littel
Quiet Storm, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. weekdays on V-103
Collective time on air in metro Atlanta: 38 years
Local on-air history: 1470/WXAG-AM (1983-88), 1340/WIGO-AM (1988-1990), V-103 (1990-2010, 2014-present)
What has kept her on the air: She is the queen of that cool, late-night R&B vibe.
Kaedy Kiely
Weekday afternoons, 3-7 p.m. , 97.1/The River
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 37 years
Local on-air history: 96rock (1983-1997), Z93 (1998-2004), 97.1/The River (2008-present)
What has kept her on the air: Her deep well of knowledge of rock music is indelible.
Dallas McCade
Kincade & Dallas morning show, 5:30-11 a.m. weekdays, New Country 101.5
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 36 years
Local on-air history: Star 94 using the name Madison Chase (1989-1993), Y106.7 (1996-2008), Kicks 101.5/New Country 101.5 (2008- present)
What has kept her on the air: She is a natural blend of authenticity and likeability.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Ryan Cameron
Ryan Cameron Uncensored, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays on R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 33 years
Local on-air history: V-103 (1990-1995), Hot 97.5, then Hot 107.9 (1995-2005), V-103 again (2005-2018), Majic (2018-present)
What has kept him on the air:: He is deeply dedicated to his hometown of Atlanta with a laser focus on entertaining his listeners.
Credit: Social media photo
Credit: Social media photo
Christopher Rude
The Rude Awakening, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Rude Ride Home, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, 107.1/WJBB, a rock station in Winder
Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 33 years
Local on-air history: 96rock (1990-2002) 680/The Fan (2003-2017), WJBB (2018-present)
What has kept him on the air: He has a quick wit and adaptability at both rock and sports talk stations.
Credit: RODNEY HO
Credit: RODNEY HO
Kim “The Kimmer” Peterson
The Kimmer Show, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, talk station Xtra 106.3
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 32-plus years
Local on-air history: 750/WSB-AM (1972-1976, 1988-1992), 640/WGST-AM (1992-2008), News/talk 106.7 (2013-2019), Xtra 106.3 (2023-present)
What has kept him on air: The former Marine’s boisterous, patriotic swagger never flags.
Credit: PUBL
Credit: PUBL
Axel Lowe
Mornings with Axel Lowe, 5:30-10 a.m. weekdays, rock station 97.1/The River
Collective time on air: 32 years
Local on-air history: 99X (1992-2008), Rock 100.5 (2008-2022), 99X (2022-2023), 97.1/The River (2023-present)
What has kept him on the air: He carries a fan-like devotion to rock music, especially the harder stuff.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj.
Chris Dimino
Cellini and Dimino, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, sports talk 680/93.7 The Fan
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 30 years
Local on-air history: The Fan (1994-1997), 790/The Zone (1998-2013), The Fan (2014-present)
What has kept him on the air: He possesses an unparalleled grasp of baseball and football, pairing well with Nick Cellini for most of his career.
Credit: RODNEY HO/r
Credit: RODNEY HO/r
Greg Street
Afternoons, V-103
Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 30 years
Local on-air history: V-103 (1995-present)
What has kept him on the air: He’s a repository of hip-hop history and has an unusual ability to draw listeners of multiple generations.
Credit: Rodney Ho
Credit: Rodney Ho
Southside Steve Rickman
Mornings, Fox-FM, heard locally at 100.1 and 102.1
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 33 years
Local on-air history: WRAS (1991-94), 96rock (1994-2006), Eagle 106.7 (2007), Rock 100.5 (2008-2023), Fox (2023-present)
What has kept him on the air: He’s an Energizer bunny when it comes to positivity and promoting advertisers.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Steve Craig
Middays, 99X
Collective time on air in Atlanta radio: almost 29 years
Local on-air history: Power 99 (2001-2002), 99X (2002-2018), Dave FM (2011-2012), 97.1/The River (2012-2022), 99X (2023-present)
What has kept him on the air: It’s hard to beat his encyclopedic knowledge of alternative rock music.
Credit: Bill Torpy
Credit: Bill Torpy
Mark Arum
Mid-morning host, 95.5 WSB radio
Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 28 years
Local on-air history: WSB (1997-present)
What has kept him on the air: He offers natural curiosity and innate amiability to any topic he tackles.
Credit: Jason Getz
Credit: Jason Getz
Stephen “Steak” Shapiro
Mid-morning host, 92.9/The Game,
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 27 years
Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1996-2013), 680/93.7 The Fan (2013-2020), 92.9/The Game (2022-present)
What has kept him on the air: He’s bombastic and opinionated, but never boring.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rh
Credit: RODNEY HO/rh
Mike Bell
Afternoon host, 92.9/The Game
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 26 years
Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1998-2014), 92.9/The Zone (2014-present)
What has kept him on the air: He brings humor and levity to any situation.
Nick Cellini
Cellini and Dimino, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, sports talk 680/93.7 The Fan
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 27 years
Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1997-2013), 680/93.7 The Fan (2014-present)
What has kept him on the air: His razor-sharp insights and sardonic observations complement Dimino’s more straightforward approach.
Chuck Oliver
Chuck and Chernoff, 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 680/93.7 The Fan
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years
Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (2000-2008), 680/93.7 The Fan (2008-present)
What has kept him on the air: This Atlanta native is the true definition of sports wonk.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aa
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aa
Matt Chernoff
Chuck and Chernoff, 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 680/93.7 The Fan
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years
Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1999-2007), 680/93.7 The Fan (2008-present)
What has kept him on the air: He runs the show with a keen grasp of how to keep listeners engaged.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
Eric Von Haessler
The Von Haessler Doctrine, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, news/talk 95.5 WSB
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years
Local on-air history: 96rock (1998-2006), Rock 100.5 (2008-2013), WSB (2015-present)
What has kept him on the air: It’s never a dull moment with his humorous, often iconoclastic approach to news, pop culture and politics.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho2
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho2
Jenn Hobby
Morning host, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. weekdays on pop station Star 94.1
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years
Local on-air history: 95.5/The Beat (2000-2002), Q100 (2002-2013), Kicks 101.5 (2013-2016), Star 94.1 (2016-present)
What has kept her on the air: Through her voice, demeanor and approach, she always looks on the bright side of life.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rh
Credit: RODNEY HO/rh
Bert Weiss
Syndicated morning host of the Bert Show, 5:30-11 a.m. weekdays based out of top 40 station Q99.7
Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years
Local on-air history: Q99.7 (2000-present)
What has kept him on the air: He has an ineffable ability to create interesting content for women even as his cast has changed over the years.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.