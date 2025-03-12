Here are 21 other hosts besides Reitzes with 25 years or more in collective years on Atlanta radio.

Larry Tinsley

Sunday Morning Praise from 6 a.m.-noon Sundays and Early Morning Praise, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. weekdays on V-103

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 51 years

Local on-air history: WAOK-AM (1971-1988) Kiss 104.7 (1991-1996), V-103 (1996-present)

What has kept him on the air: He brings an unwavering and comforting message of love and spiritual awakening.

Joyce Littel

Quiet Storm, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. weekdays on V-103

Collective time on air in metro Atlanta: 38 years

Local on-air history: 1470/WXAG-AM (1983-88), 1340/WIGO-AM (1988-1990), V-103 (1990-2010, 2014-present)

What has kept her on the air: She is the queen of that cool, late-night R&B vibe.

Kaedy Kiely

Weekday afternoons, 3-7 p.m. , 97.1/The River

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 37 years

Local on-air history: 96rock (1983-1997), Z93 (1998-2004), 97.1/The River (2008-present)

What has kept her on the air: Her deep well of knowledge of rock music is indelible.

Dallas McCade

Kincade & Dallas morning show, 5:30-11 a.m. weekdays, New Country 101.5

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 36 years

Local on-air history: Star 94 using the name Madison Chase (1989-1993), Y106.7 (1996-2008), Kicks 101.5/New Country 101.5 (2008- present)

What has kept her on the air: She is a natural blend of authenticity and likeability.

Ryan Cameron

Ryan Cameron Uncensored, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays on R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 33 years

Local on-air history: V-103 (1990-1995), Hot 97.5, then Hot 107.9 (1995-2005), V-103 again (2005-2018), Majic (2018-present)

What has kept him on the air:: He is deeply dedicated to his hometown of Atlanta with a laser focus on entertaining his listeners.

Christopher Rude

The Rude Awakening, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Rude Ride Home, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, 107.1/WJBB, a rock station in Winder

Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 33 years

Local on-air history: 96rock (1990-2002) 680/The Fan (2003-2017), WJBB (2018-present)

What has kept him on the air: He has a quick wit and adaptability at both rock and sports talk stations.

Kim “The Kimmer” Peterson

The Kimmer Show, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, talk station Xtra 106.3

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 32-plus years

Local on-air history: 750/WSB-AM (1972-1976, 1988-1992), 640/WGST-AM (1992-2008), News/talk 106.7 (2013-2019), Xtra 106.3 (2023-present)

What has kept him on air: The former Marine’s boisterous, patriotic swagger never flags.

Axel Lowe

Mornings with Axel Lowe, 5:30-10 a.m. weekdays, rock station 97.1/The River

Collective time on air: 32 years

Local on-air history: 99X (1992-2008), Rock 100.5 (2008-2022), 99X (2022-2023), 97.1/The River (2023-present)

What has kept him on the air: He carries a fan-like devotion to rock music, especially the harder stuff.

Chris Dimino

Cellini and Dimino, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, sports talk 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 30 years

Local on-air history: The Fan (1994-1997), 790/The Zone (1998-2013), The Fan (2014-present)

What has kept him on the air: He possesses an unparalleled grasp of baseball and football, pairing well with Nick Cellini for most of his career.

Greg Street

Afternoons, V-103

Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 30 years

Local on-air history: V-103 (1995-present)

What has kept him on the air: He’s a repository of hip-hop history and has an unusual ability to draw listeners of multiple generations.

Southside Steve Rickman

Mornings, Fox-FM, heard locally at 100.1 and 102.1

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 33 years

Local on-air history: WRAS (1991-94), 96rock (1994-2006), Eagle 106.7 (2007), Rock 100.5 (2008-2023), Fox (2023-present)

What has kept him on the air: He’s an Energizer bunny when it comes to positivity and promoting advertisers.

Steve Craig

Middays, 99X

Collective time on air in Atlanta radio: almost 29 years

Local on-air history: Power 99 (2001-2002), 99X (2002-2018), Dave FM (2011-2012), 97.1/The River (2012-2022), 99X (2023-present)

What has kept him on the air: It’s hard to beat his encyclopedic knowledge of alternative rock music.

Mark Arum

Mid-morning host, 95.5 WSB radio

Collective time on air in Atlanta: almost 28 years

Local on-air history: WSB (1997-present)

What has kept him on the air: He offers natural curiosity and innate amiability to any topic he tackles.

Stephen “Steak” Shapiro

Mid-morning host, 92.9/The Game,

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 27 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1996-2013), 680/93.7 The Fan (2013-2020), 92.9/The Game (2022-present)

What has kept him on the air: He’s bombastic and opinionated, but never boring.

Mike Bell

Afternoon host, 92.9/The Game

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 26 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1998-2014), 92.9/The Zone (2014-present)

What has kept him on the air: He brings humor and levity to any situation.

Nick Cellini

Cellini and Dimino, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, sports talk 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 27 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1997-2013), 680/93.7 The Fan (2014-present)

What has kept him on the air: His razor-sharp insights and sardonic observations complement Dimino’s more straightforward approach.

Chuck Oliver

Chuck and Chernoff, 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (2000-2008), 680/93.7 The Fan (2008-present)

What has kept him on the air: This Atlanta native is the true definition of sports wonk.

Matt Chernoff

Chuck and Chernoff, 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 680/93.7 The Fan

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 790/The Zone (1999-2007), 680/93.7 The Fan (2008-present)

What has kept him on the air: He runs the show with a keen grasp of how to keep listeners engaged.

Eric Von Haessler

The Von Haessler Doctrine, 3-7 p.m. weekdays, news/talk 95.5 WSB

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 96rock (1998-2006), Rock 100.5 (2008-2013), WSB (2015-present)

What has kept him on the air: It’s never a dull moment with his humorous, often iconoclastic approach to news, pop culture and politics.

Jenn Hobby

Morning host, 7 a.m.-9 a.m. weekdays on pop station Star 94.1

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: 95.5/The Beat (2000-2002), Q100 (2002-2013), Kicks 101.5 (2013-2016), Star 94.1 (2016-present)

What has kept her on the air: Through her voice, demeanor and approach, she always looks on the bright side of life.

Bert Weiss

Syndicated morning host of the Bert Show, 5:30-11 a.m. weekdays based out of top 40 station Q99.7

Collective time on air in Atlanta: 25 years

Local on-air history: Q99.7 (2000-present)

What has kept him on the air: He has an ineffable ability to create interesting content for women even as his cast has changed over the years.