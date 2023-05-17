Kim ‘The Kimmer’ Peterson gets afternoon gig at Xtra 106.3

The Kimmer has been providing free weekly commentary on the morning show in recent months and does his own podcast. For a time, Xtra was airing an hour of his podcasts on Saturdays.

But he was surprised and happy that Dickey wanted him full time again. And Dickey was fine with his producer Flounder and sidekick Pete Davis joining him from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“I never thought in a million years I’d be back doing this again,” the Kimmer said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I do need the money. There are no Rembrandts in my basement. But this should be fun. I know who I am and where I’ve been.”

The U.S. Marine veteran said he has committed for at least six months with Xtra to see how it goes.

“I’m 77 years old and I read at an 80-year-old level,” he said. “So give me a little respect, pal!”