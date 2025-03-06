Atlanta radio icon Lois Reitzes retiring from daily broadcasting at WABE

Born in Evanston, Illinois, she received a music degree from the Chicago Musical College of Roosevelt University in 1975 and later attended graduate school at Indiana University, studying musicology. For two years after, she served as the classical music host at Bloomington’s WFIU.

Credit: Photo courtesy of WABE Credit: Photo courtesy of WABE

In the late ‘70s, she and husband Don relocated to Atlanta for him to begin working at Georgia State University. She began working at WABE in November 1979, and her first position was as an announcer/programmer, hosting “Early Morning Music” from 6-8 a.m. It didn’t take long to climb the ranks at the NPR station. In 1982, Reitzes began hosting “Second Cup Concert,” a daily morning show that spotlighted classical music. In 1994, she was named program director and by 2007 became the director of arts and cultural programming.

When station management made the decision to change WABE’s format from a dual one of arts and classical and NPR news to all news and talk in May 2014, though, Reitzes assumed her time was done. “We were set to launch with the new format in early January of 2015 and I thought that was the end of my tenure. It had been 35 years and I was grateful for that run. It was lengthy and rewarding. But leadership at that time told me I was not going anywhere. “Arts and culture is the news and we want you to own it,” she recalls being told.

So on Jan. 12, 2015, she debuted as the host as well as the executive producer of “City Lights With Lois Reitzes,” a weekday look at the local and regional arts scene. Thus began 10 years of daily arts and culture, highlighted by Reitzes’ measured, soothing voice and interviews with arts personalities. Own it, she did. The show became known for the warm presence she generated with every guest and her impeccable research. Appearing on “City Lights” — and getting a cherished Lois Reitzes selfie afterwards — was almost a rite of passage for area arts leaders and other artist guests from around the country.

Taking on “City Lights” meant she had to end “Second Cup,” but Reitzes was able to continue to produce and host WABE’s Atlanta Symphony broadcasts, which she will continue through March.

The show was always known for placing a premium on variety, spotlighting artists from all disciplines across the metro area. “Not to take away anything from the mainstream arts organizations — the ASO, the Alliance, the High, Atlanta Opera, which all are so important to the quality of life in Atlanta — but part of what is exciting is to see the dedication and the energy surrounding emerging arts organizations and the midsize ones,” she says. Reitzes vividly remembers talking to Horizon Theatre’s Lisa and Jeff Adler pre- “City Lights” and learning how they had been students at the Goodman School of Drama, got married after graduation and used wedding present money to open their Atlanta company.

Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

Scores of others have made impressions. She’s now delighted to see an explosion in visual arts, galleries and muralists. “I think it is such an exciting time for the arts in Atlanta, but they need support. To the degree that some exposure on our station creating some awareness can bring people in to help fill seats, it’s a real privilege.”

Her job has also provided her with numerous “moments of glamour.” Early on at WABE she had the opportunity to interview cellist Yo-Yo Ma, perhaps her greatest hero. “This man is not only an extraordinary artist but of the deepest humanity; he has a glow and radiance to him,” Reitzes says. Before “City Lights,” she also got to interview President Jimmy Carter about his poetry book. “I was so impressed not just for his love of the arts but the breadth of his taste in music and the people he brought to perform at the White House.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of WABE Credit: Photo courtesy of WABE

“City Lights” will continue without her, although specifics remain to be announced. The door is open for appearances. “The station’s leadership is fully committed to arts and culture. I think it will evolve in another iteration, maybe with more contributors. I have the welcome and encouragement of my team and our leadership to contribute to ‘City Lights’ whenever I like, so that is pretty exciting.”

The free hours she will now have will give her time to see more of the artists she has gotten to know over the years. “It’s a labor-intensive job which I love, but I’m usually too tired to go out on weeknights and there are only a couple of weekends available. I will have more time with my husband to go to more concerts, galleries, plays, films, comedians.”

She leaves on her own terms, full of gratitude. Being able to steward arts and culture on the station for 45 years has been a gift. “It is so amazing to realize the impact this show and our station has had on the arts community. How lucky am I to have the job where I can talk to people about their passion, learn more about their creativity, connect that creative to the listener, a wider public, and improve the experience of what an individual is going through. I have not lost sight of it.”

::

Jim Farmer is the recipient of the 2022 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award for Best Theatre Feature and a nominee for Online Journalist of the Year. A member of five national critics’ organizations, he covers theater and film for ArtsATL. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he has written about the arts for 30-plus years. Jim is the festival director of Out on Film, Atlanta’s LGBTQ film festival, and lives in Avondale Estates with his husband, Craig.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER