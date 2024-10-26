Ryan Cameron helms new Atlanta-based Fox Soul/YouTube talk show ‘Truth Talks’

“They wanted something more interactive with the audience and Ryan, Brii and Willie are good like that,” said Gomes, who has produced shows ranging from A&E’s reality show “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty” to CNN’s “Say It Loud: The History of Black Television.” “If anything unplanned happens, we can roll with it.”

This debut taping, to which The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was given exclusive access, was unusually stuffy because the landlord of the building turns the HVAC off on weekends. Fortunately, Sunday shoots won’t be the norm. The producers were only shooting segments that night to get everyone used to to the equipment and flow of the show.

“Truth Talks,” which has an initial 12-week test run and is also available on YouTube, began going live later in the week at 8 p.m. weekdays.

Credit: Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC Credit: Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC

In one early episode, the 52-minute show opened with trending topics about Dr. Dre being sued by his divorce therapist and actor John Amos’ daughter not knowing he had died until weeks after he passed. They then did a Zoom call with academic and activist Marc Lamont Hill, who talked about the presidential campaign and the influence of third-party candidates like Cornel West.

The show then pivoted to something much lighter: a New Orleans couple, Rita and Theodore Smith, who went viral for providing their strategies for keeping things spicy in bed.

The panel then returned to politics with a lengthy discussion about Vice President Kamala Harris and her support for the Black community. Bryant wants more policy specifics than vibes and concerts from her. Renee countered with specific policies Harris supports.

Cameron, on top of his radio experience, has done a variety of TV shows including WXIA’s “Atlanta & Company” and a comedy show “Ryan Cameron: Uncensored.” He also does PA work for the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets football team. With this show, he noted, “I’m kind of the quarterback. I tee it up” in and out of commercials.

Renee, who has been in radio 10 years, said she has long admired Cameron’s work. “He’s so cool and calm,” she said. “He moves so effortlessly. I’m taking notes.”

Moore, who likes to press a call bell on the show when someone says something funny or interesting, has had a faith-based syndicated talk show for a decade and wears his spirituality on his sleeve on the show.

“I think we all can add something to the culture,” Moore said. “We will create some amazing viral moments. I believe God will expand this territory. I’m excited to be on every day.”

Bryant uses her background as a therapist to offer insights into relationships. “She’s smart as a whip and tells it like it is,” Cameron said, noting her recent viral interview with Cam Newton over whether she’d date a man with kids.

Credit: Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC Credit: Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC

Renee, who was previously the host for three seasons of an all-female Revolt TV show “Black Girls Stuff,” readily admits at age 29 that she is holding it down for the millennials.

“I like to keep it light,” said Renee. “Let’s have fun and bring in the younger demo.”

Gomes on opening night struggled to get a guest’s Zoom working due to technical issues, causing a 20-minute delay. “Thank you for your patience,” Gomes said in the production room to the cast. “Big energy everybody! Let’s do it!”

“Truth Talks” shares the set with “Dish Nation,” the syndicated gossip panel talk show that airs locally on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) and features Headkrack, Da Brat and Gary with Da Tea.

“We have the magic of pushing things behind that wall and then putting them back in place,” said Gomes, noting the turnaround only takes about seven minutes.

Credit: Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC Credit: Credit: RODNEY HO/AJC

On one of this week’s shows, Renee and Moore sparred over premarital sex after discussing the news that actress Tia Mowry revealed she lost her virginity at age 25 to her ex-husband.

“Biblically, that’s what we want you to do,” Moore said. “Kudos to her.”

“I don’t believe in buying a car before I test drive it,” Renee said.

In a later interview, Renee said the quartet has “great synergy. We come from different walks of life but we share the commonality of the Black experience. Nobody is talking over each other. We are respecting each other’s opinions.”

After a week of shows, Gomes said on Friday that she likes how diverse the viewpoints are in the cast and how well-versed they are on pop culture and politics.

“The show is finding its voice in these early stages,” Gomes said, “but the feedback has been amazing. We are outpacing other shows on the network in terms of live views. That’s a good sign for things to come.”

Credit: Credit: AJC Credit: Credit: AJC

IF YOU WATCH

“Truth Talks,” on Fox Soul and YouTube at 8 p.m. weekdays