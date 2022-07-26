Friends of Georgia Radio inducts Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends

Bob Houghton, who runs the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. He was a general manager at news/talk 640/WGST, the Braves Radio Network, and the Georgia News Network. He worked with 790/The Zone and taught at the University of Georgia.

Neil Williamson, longtime voice of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He has been with WSB for 30 years in different roles including director of sales, marketing and research as well as director of sports marketing. He helped put together WSB’s annual Care-a-Thon to cure childhood cancer for AFLAC Cancer Center and Clark Howard’s Habitat for Humanity builds.

Charles Giddens, radio executive. He ran several stations including 960/WRFC-AM, Q-105 and the Fox in Athens and WCGQ in Columbus. He created the Great Oconee Raft Race. He founded a media venture partner firm and eventually moved to Naples, Florida, before dying in 2001.

The five radio veterans will all be officially inducted during a gala hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Metropolitan Club in Alpharetta.

A previous organization, the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, stopped inducting new members after 2020. John Long, who ran the group for 15 years, has given the intellectual property over to Georgia State University where the list of hall of fame members reside.

Dennis Winslow, an organizer of the new group and radio veteran himself, said all previous inductees into Long’s group are automatically part of the new one. (That includes everyone from Ryan Cameron to Mark Arum to Neal Boortz.)

“We wanted to insure that deserving professionals that had not yet been recognized would be celebrated,” Winslow said.

The five were selected by a jury of peers from 30 nominees. Here were the judges: