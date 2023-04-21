X

WSB radio swapping Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum show time slots

Credit: WSB Radio/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: WSB Radio/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Change happens May 1.

News/talk WSB is swapping the time slots of the Von Haessler Doctrine and the Mark Arum Show starting May 1.

Arum’s show will now run from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays and Von Haessler will run from 4-7 p.m.

This announcement was made Friday morning 40 minutes after the new morning host Chris Chandler was named, replacing Scott Slade. These are the first big moves made under new programming director Ken Charles.

The radio station’s ratings have slipped over the past year, but its numbers remain strong. WSB was ranked No. 3 overall in March Nielsen ratings behind only rock station 97.1/The River and R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5.

Von Haessler, previously part of the Regular Guys morning show on 96rock and Rock 100.5, joined WSB in 2014 on weekends but was given a full three-hour weekday show by 2017.

“It’s going to remain the spirit of the same show,” Von Haessler said on air. “It will change a little bit. After 30-some odd years, I will have a normal sleep schedule. I normally want to go to bed at midnight. I can now go to midnight and wake up at 8 and have the entire day ahead of me.”

Arum has worked his entire adult life at WSB going back to 1997 and is in the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. For most of his run, he did traffic on both WSB and Channel 2 Action News. He stepped down from doing TV traffic last year after doing a split shift for more than two decades.

While at WSB doing traffic, he also hosted some sports shows in the 2000s then created a general talk show. He was first given a regular weeknight show in 2014. Over time, management gave him earlier time slots, then the afternoon drive slot in 2020.

“I was doing mornings for 24 years,” Arum said on air Friday. “It feels like coming home. ... I’m excited. It’s fantastic for me.”

The rest of the schedule remains the same. Erick Erickson is on from noon-3 p.m. Sean Hannity will run from 3-4 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight and Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai will host Word on the Street from 7-10 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch 4h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
4h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: WSB R

Chris Chandler named new morning host on WSB radio
1h ago
Art of the Brick celebrates Lego artist Nathan Sawaya in Atlanta
2h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
19h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
12h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top