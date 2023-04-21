WSB radio swapping Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum show time slots

“It’s going to remain the spirit of the same show,” Von Haessler said on air. “It will change a little bit. After 30-some odd years, I will have a normal sleep schedule. I normally want to go to bed at midnight. I can now go to midnight and wake up at 8 and have the entire day ahead of me.”

Arum has worked his entire adult life at WSB going back to 1997 and is in the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. For most of his run, he did traffic on both WSB and Channel 2 Action News. He stepped down from doing TV traffic last year after doing a split shift for more than two decades.

While at WSB doing traffic, he also hosted some sports shows in the 2000s then created a general talk show. He was first given a regular weeknight show in 2014. Over time, management gave him earlier time slots, then the afternoon drive slot in 2020.

“I was doing mornings for 24 years,” Arum said on air Friday. “It feels like coming home. ... I’m excited. It’s fantastic for me.”

The rest of the schedule remains the same. Erick Erickson is on from noon-3 p.m. Sean Hannity will run from 3-4 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight and Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai will host Word on the Street from 7-10 p.m.