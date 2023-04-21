WSB radio swapping Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum show time slots

News/talk WSB is swapping the time slots of the Von Haessler Doctrine and the Mark Arum Show starting May 1.
Arum’s show will now run from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays and Von Haessler will run from 4-7 p.m.
This announcement was made Friday morning 40 minutes after the new morning host Chris Chandler was named, replacing Scott Slade. These are the first big moves made under new programming director Ken Charles.
The radio station’s ratings have slipped over the past year, but its numbers remain strong. WSB was ranked No. 3 overall in March Nielsen ratings behind only rock station 97.1/The River and R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5.
Von Haessler, previously part of the Regular Guys morning show on 96rock and Rock 100.5, joined WSB in 2014 on weekends but was given a full three-hour weekday show by 2017.
“It’s going to remain the spirit of the same show,” Von Haessler said on air. “It will change a little bit. After 30-some odd years, I will have a normal sleep schedule. I normally want to go to bed at midnight. I can now go to midnight and wake up at 8 and have the entire day ahead of me.”
Arum has worked his entire adult life at WSB going back to 1997 and is in the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. For most of his run, he did traffic on both WSB and Channel 2 Action News. He stepped down from doing TV traffic last year after doing a split shift for more than two decades.
While at WSB doing traffic, he also hosted some sports shows in the 2000s then created a general talk show. He was first given a regular weeknight show in 2014. Over time, management gave him earlier time slots, then the afternoon drive slot in 2020.
“I was doing mornings for 24 years,” Arum said on air Friday. “It feels like coming home. ... I’m excited. It’s fantastic for me.”
The rest of the schedule remains the same. Erick Erickson is on from noon-3 p.m. Sean Hannity will run from 3-4 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight and Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai will host Word on the Street from 7-10 p.m.
