Why you need to know wine importers

Jenny & François Selections. For those seeking natural wines, this importer is the benchmark, having been one of the first to specialize in them. The selections have international breadth, but are heavy in French wines. However, if you find one of the company’s Austrian selections, we highly recommend you buy it.

Vom Boden. If you are long overdue taking that deep dive into German wine, this is the importer for you. It’s a self-proclaimed natural wine importer, yet, stylistically, the wines the company represents range from quite traditional to funky — it’s just that all of them are responsibly made, with minimal intervention. They are not all rieslings, but the rieslings all are delicious.

Olé & Obrigado. This company has a hyper-focused portfolio of wines from Spain and Portugal. Its extensive wine catalog is great for those looking to explore the many styles within the Iberian peninsula. Those seeking value will be glad to know the company has many bottles that retail for $25 or less.

Legend. Finally, someone is bringing new wave Australian wines to the U.S. Legend is a brilliant new importer, with wines including elegant Barossa Shiraz and Alsatian-style blends from Tasmania. The company was founded by American sommeliers who worked in Australian restaurants before deciding to bring well-made Australian wine back to the U.S. The website (legendaustralia.com) is one of the most informative and educational in the wine business.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

