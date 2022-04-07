Looking for wine to try? It’s zin for the win

Here are a few recent zinfandel-style favorites:

Broc Cellars white zinfandel 2020

Broc is one of the California zinfandel producers that straddles the classic and contemporary modes. This wine proves that “white” zin isn’t decidedly sweet and/or simple. It is made using two zinfandel vineyards, Arrowhead in Sonoma and Ricetti in Mendocino. The Ricetti vineyard’s zinfandel is a light red, whole-cluster wine. A small amount is added to the Arrowhead base rosé, giving it deeper structure. Low-intervention, natural and delicious, this white zinfandel is like a refreshing bite of salted watermelon.

Las Jaras sweet berry wine 2019

This hipster darling is new to the Georgia market, and utterly delightful. A blend of carignan, zinfandel, charbono and petite sirah, this wine harks back to the field blends typical in early California winemaking. It’s fun, juicy and great for someone looking for a less intense wine in the category.

Brown Estates zinfandel Napa Valley 2019

The Brown family made its first zin in 1996. The first Black-owned winery in the Napa Valley, it produces a polished, modern zin, structured, yet graceful — a wine to splurge on.

Carol Shelton Wild Thing old-vine zinfandel 2018

Carol Shelton is a true wine trailblazer, and a longtime devotee of the zinfandel grape. We never tire of old-school California zinfandel, as long as it is balanced, like this one. Its juicy, approachable fruit taste always pairs well with barbecue. There is a purity of flavor to Shelton’s wines, a testament to her decades of experience, and the muscle of the older vines.

