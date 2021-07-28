Let go of grape stereotypes when it comes to wine

Historically, France was the benchmark for great sauvignon blanc-based wines, primarily from Bordeaux as part of a blend, or the Loire Valley, where it shines as a single varietal. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, New Zealand dominated the variety with its pungent, racy and sometimes polarizing style.

Nowadays, the sauvignon blanc category is full of excellent offerings, originating from South Africa to South America. The domestic field has grown beyond California, to include Oregon and as far east as Virginia.

The lesson: Never assume anything about a grape. Find a wine retailer or sommelier you trust, tell them what you typically enjoy, then keep an open mind.

To experience a wide spectrum of styles and tasting notes in the sauvignon blanc category, look for the following labels at well-stocked wine shops:

2019 Marine Dubard sauvignon blanc — A classic style of French sauvignon blanc at an exceptional value, it leads with minerality, bright citrus and undertones of subtle melon. Spritely and dry, this is the closest to what one might expect from the grape.

2019 Cantina Andriano Floreado sauvignon blanc — The cooler climate is responsible for the crisp acidity in this pick from the Italian Alps. It’s a nice bridge between the pungent New Zealand style and crisp French sauvignon blancs.

2018 Bow & Arrow La Chenaie Vineyard sauvignon blanc — Wildly aromatic, and rich with tropical notes of papaya, sweet mint and limeade, this wine is fermented in oak vats and aged for 10 months. Much fuller bodied than we generally expect from this grape, it’s a delicious Oregon oddball.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

