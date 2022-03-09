Spring forward into easy-drinking white wines

Meinklang Burgenland white 2020

This is a harmonious blend of grüner veltliner, welschriesling and muscat from Austria that smells like spring. It has lush floral aromatics, thanks to the muscat, but finishes dry and snappy, with bright acidity, while the peppery herbaceousness of the grüner shines through on the finish. If there is such a thing as farm-to-glass wines, it is the wines of Meinklang. This biodynamic cattle farm is a closed cycle of agriculture, giving back to nature, rather than just taking. This bottle offers exceptional quality at a Tuesday night price.

Cieck erbaluce 2020

If you’ve never had a wine made from erbaluce, you are far from alone. This varietal is one of the rare grapes of the Piedmont region of Italy, and Cieck is considered one of its finest producers. The winery was one of the original five producers in San Giorgio Canavese, in the Alpine foothills north of Torino. With refreshing notes of limeade, sweet melon and seashells, this white is wine geek-approved, and totally crushable.

