Learn something cool with two new books about ice

Brady also notes how ice is becoming extravagant again in cocktail culture. Whether cracked, molded, carved or chipped, ice can transform a drink into art. Brady relied on fellow ice-book author English for the drink historian’s help with research on upscale ice.

English’s “The Ice Book” celebrates, with practicality, the renaissance ice age in which we live. He has researched clear ice since 2009, documenting and sharing his findings with the bar world.

Ice is made clear largely for aesthetics, but clear ice also contains fewer impurities and melts at a slower rate —bonuses when it comes to the art of the cocktail. “Crystal-clear, high-quality ice is somewhere between food and a tool,” English writes.

He provides guidance on how to create the clearest cube, the sparkliest sphere and the most dazzling of diamonds by cutting and shaping ice, with a main focus on directional freezing. Experimentation led to the discovery that clearer ice can be produced by encouraging water to freeze in one direction, rather than from the outside in toward the center. There are various ways to increase clarity, too.

The book provides inspiration for upping your cocktail game, whether completely nerding out on making the clearest, purest form of ice, or dispelling the urban legend that simply boiling water makes clear ice. There also are cocktail recipes sprinkled throughout.

If you read either book, you never will view the ice in your cocktail the same way again, and I doubt you will take ice on demand for granted.

