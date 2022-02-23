Toast the resurgence of Irish whiskey

There are now at least 33 Irish whiskey distilleries in operation, and about a dozen more in the works.

Of course, prices have risen, as well. Even so, the price-to-quality ratio is better than some Scotch and bourbon counterparts.

All of the selections below are triple distilled. Three of the four labels claim to use a single-pot still, a production method said to impart more flavor in the spirit. The fourth, Limavady, claims to be the first single-barrel Irish whiskey.

Writer’s Tears Copper Pot: Established by Bernard and Rosemary Walsh in 1999, Writer’s Tears has a line of eight whiskey expressions, including cask-strength and Japanese-cask, but Copper Pot was their first. This whiskey has a lot of apple and ginger on the palate, with a hint of cocoa as it finishes.

Established by Bernard and Rosemary Walsh in 1999, Writer’s Tears has a line of eight whiskey expressions, including cask-strength and Japanese-cask, but Copper Pot was their first. This whiskey has a lot of apple and ginger on the palate, with a hint of cocoa as it finishes. Limavady: This is the revival of a brand that dates to 1750, and the distiller, Darryl McNally, can trace lineage to the original owners. Made possible by a collaboration with the renowned WhistlePig whiskey folks in Vermont, Limavady has the taste of fig and prune up front, giving way to baking spices on the finish.

This is the revival of a brand that dates to 1750, and the distiller, Darryl McNally, can trace lineage to the original owners. Made possible by a collaboration with the renowned WhistlePig whiskey folks in Vermont, Limavady has the taste of fig and prune up front, giving way to baking spices on the finish. Green Spot Chateau Montelena zinfandel barrel finish: Midleton Distillery has been providing whiskey to Mitchell & Son, Dublin’s wine merchants and whiskey bonders (who purchase whiskey, and age it), since 1805. Its newest iteration is Green Spot whiskey, finished in wine casks that previously held zinfandel from Chateau Montelena, a California winery with Irish heritage. Ripe pear and maraschino cherry (from the influence of the wine cask) hit the nose, while spicy almond and toasted barrel notes delight the palate.

Midleton Distillery has been providing whiskey to Mitchell & Son, Dublin’s wine merchants and whiskey bonders (who purchase whiskey, and age it), since 1805. Its newest iteration is Green Spot whiskey, finished in wine casks that previously held zinfandel from Chateau Montelena, a California winery with Irish heritage. Ripe pear and maraschino cherry (from the influence of the wine cask) hit the nose, while spicy almond and toasted barrel notes delight the palate. Redbreast 12: Also produced at the Midleton distillery, Redbreast has been around since 1912. The 80-proof whiskey is aged in a combination of spent bourbon and sherry casks for at least 12 years. Offering notes of dried fruits and brown sugar that are reminiscent of fruit cake, this fine whiskey is one to savor neat.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.