A toast to dad: 7 whiskeys to gift for Father’s Day

High West’s flagship whiskey, Rendezvous Rye has transitioned to a seasonal limited release that is fitting for the cowboy, art collector or rye enthusiast. The blend of straight rye whiskeys has evolved to include more of High West’s own pot still rye, bringing flavors of leather, candied ginger, dried fruit and a finish of cedar, cocoa nibs and baking spices. The New West meets Old West in this artist series bottle featuring notable Western painter Ed Mell’s version of the original label’s cowboy riding a bronco. Find 750-milliliter bottles ($69.99) online at highwest.com or delivery service Dan’s Package Store.

Starward Nova single malt hails from Melbourne, Victoria, in Australia and is aged in former shiraz, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir casks. (Courtesy of Starward) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Starward Nova

For a bottle that is a neat conversation piece, how about an Australian whisky? Starward Nova single malt hails from Melbourne, Victoria. Drawing from influence from the wine region, the single malt is aged in former shiraz, cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir casks. It’s light and fruity, with a palate balanced with caramel, and has a long, spicy finish. The double distilled pot still whisky won Double Gold at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Order 750-milliliter bottles ($55) at starward.com.

The new release from Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. is a 16-year-old cask strength Tennessee bourbon from historic Cascade Hollow Distillery. (Courtesy of Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co.) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue

The new release from Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co. is a 16-year-old cask strength Tennessee bourbon from historic Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, Tennessee, known for producing George Dickel. General manager and distiller Nicole Austin discovered the older barrels in rickhouses nestled in an area crawling with copperhead snakes and pays homage with the name Orphan Barrel Copper Tongue. She describes it as delicate and sophisticated. It’s rounded to perfection with aromas of almond and toffee, hints of cedar, candied orange, and a long-lasting finish. The 750-milliliter bottles ($100) are rolling out this June in limited quantities via orphanbarrel.com.

Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve will inspire both Scotch and bourbon lovers alike. (Courtesy of William Grant & Sons) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve

For someone who digs both the traditions of Scotch whisky and the sweet kick of Kentucky whiskey, Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve is a perfect fit. This bottle will inspire both Scotch and bourbon lovers with single malt matured in ex-bourbon American oak casks and finished in charred new oak barrels. It’s juicy and woody, leading the palate with vanilla and peppery oak spice. With a soft mouthfeel and lingering dry oak, the finish is long. Find 750-milliliter ($49.99) bottles at retailers across Georgia including Total Wine and Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits.

Dewar's 19-Year-Old Champions Edition is the first in an annual series the distillery is releasing as the new official Scotch whisky of the U.S. Open. (Courtesy of Dewar's) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Dewar’s 19-Year-Old Champions Edition

For the golf and whisky aficionado, Mark Gillespie, host and producer of podcast “WhiskyCast,” suggests the new Dewar’s 19-Year-Old Champions Edition blended Scotch. “The taste is full of lemon, pepper, black tea and honey, citrus, green apples and a hint of ginger,” he said. “And the long, tart finish is very nice.” This is the first in an annual series the distillery is releasing as the new official Scotch whisky of the U.S. Open. The 750-milliliter bottles ($79.99) will quickly disappear after the Open ends on Father’s Day.

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 matures first in traditional oak casks for 14 years and finishes in casks that previously held Caribbean rum. (Courtesy of Balvenie) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14

Give Pop a taste trip in a bottle. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 matures first in traditional oak casks for 14 years and finishes in casks that previously held Caribbean rum. It may be made in Speyside, but its rounded notes of toffee, vanilla and sweet oak with aromas of passion fruit transport a drinker to a tropical state of mind. The soft, lingering finish is as warming as tropical sunshine. Find the 750-milliliter bottles ($74.99) at retailers around Atlanta or through delivery service Drizly.

