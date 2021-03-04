Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with whiskey

The brand also has kits to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely at home, with decorative lights, glasses, coasters and playing cards; a signature parka and a logo hat; and a home bartender kit that includes glasses and all the tools a mixologist needs. All kits are available until March 17.

The second top-selling brand, Tullamore D.E.W., believes St. Patrick’s Day is about bringing folks together, inviting one and all to become Irish for a day. With their O’Everyone campaign, anyone can get in on the action, with personalized O’Everyone apparel. Head to oeveryone.com for a personalized shirt and customized Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey bottle label bearing your own O’ last name. Proceeds benefit Another Round Another Rally, a charity supporting hospitality workers.

Tullamore D.E.W.'s exclusive, socially distanced pub is located in the Mojave Desert. Courtesy of Tullamore D.E.W. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

In a gesture of solidarity, Tullamore D.E.W. is challenging one resident of California (the state with the most Jamesons per capita) to change their name legally from “Jameson” to “Tullamore” and join the family. This new member and three of their friends will be invited to spend the holiday at the world’s most exclusive and socially distanced Irish pub, built just for the occasion in the Mojave Desert. In addition, they are asking every Jameson to change their last name to “Tullamore” on social media March 16th-17th; for each who does, $100 will be donated to Another Round Another Rally.

After more than 400 years, Bushmill’s Irish Whiskey knows a thing or two about loyalty. In hopes of raising spirits, the brand wants to buy you a drink for St. Patrick’s Day. The company will cover the cost of a glass of whiskey from your local pub or restaurant of choice. If you are of drinking age, purchase a pour or cocktail made with Bushmill’s Irish Whiskey. After you enjoy the whiskey, which has a distilling warrant dating back to 1608, take a photo of your itemized receipt, displaying the purchase, and upload it at Bushmills.com. Receipts must be dated from Jan. 1 to March 18, 2021, in a participating U.S. state. (Reimbursement of up to $6 will be paid via Venmo, Paypal or Amazon).

Sláinte!

