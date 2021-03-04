Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with whiskey

Ireland is where the story of whiskey begins. What better way to celebrate the country’s patron saint than with its patron spirit? The leading Irish whiskey brands have some fun ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Missionary monks discovered the skill of distillation in their travels in the 11th or 12th century, with Irish monks bringing the practice from the Mediterranean. The “water of life” distillate (uisce beatha in Irish Gaelic) became what we know as whiskey.
Credit: Handout
So, why do we drink whiskey during a Christian holiday in the middle of Lent? The Irish have observed the holiday on March 17, the anniversary of St. Patrick’s 5th century death, for 1,000 years. On this day, Lenten prohibitions about consuming meat and drinking alcohol were waived, and people would celebrate with food, drink and dancing. Thus, sipping a dram of Irish whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day is celebrating in a very traditional way.
Jameson is the top-selling Irish whiskey in the world, with 8 million cases sold globally in 2019. The company that makes the whiskey is paying 1,000 people to take St. Patrick’s Day off. The Saint Patrick’s Time Off campaign will give $50 to cover the cost of holiday festivities and will donate an additional $50 to the Restaurant Worker’s Community Foundation, to help restaurant workers and bartenders get back on their feet. To enter, head to jamesonwhiskey.com.
The brand also has kits to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely at home, with decorative lights, glasses, coasters and playing cards; a signature parka and a logo hat; and a home bartender kit that includes glasses and all the tools a mixologist needs. All kits are available until March 17.
The second top-selling brand, Tullamore D.E.W., believes St. Patrick’s Day is about bringing folks together, inviting one and all to become Irish for a day. With their O’Everyone campaign, anyone can get in on the action, with personalized O’Everyone apparel. Head to oeveryone.com for a personalized shirt and customized Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey bottle label bearing your own O’ last name. Proceeds benefit Another Round Another Rally, a charity supporting hospitality workers.
Credit: Handout
In a gesture of solidarity, Tullamore D.E.W. is challenging one resident of California (the state with the most Jamesons per capita) to change their name legally from “Jameson” to “Tullamore” and join the family. This new member and three of their friends will be invited to spend the holiday at the world’s most exclusive and socially distanced Irish pub, built just for the occasion in the Mojave Desert. In addition, they are asking every Jameson to change their last name to “Tullamore” on social media March 16th-17th; for each who does, $100 will be donated to Another Round Another Rally.
After more than 400 years, Bushmill’s Irish Whiskey knows a thing or two about loyalty. In hopes of raising spirits, the brand wants to buy you a drink for St. Patrick’s Day. The company will cover the cost of a glass of whiskey from your local pub or restaurant of choice. If you are of drinking age, purchase a pour or cocktail made with Bushmill’s Irish Whiskey. After you enjoy the whiskey, which has a distilling warrant dating back to 1608, take a photo of your itemized receipt, displaying the purchase, and upload it at Bushmills.com. Receipts must be dated from Jan. 1 to March 18, 2021, in a participating U.S. state. (Reimbursement of up to $6 will be paid via Venmo, Paypal or Amazon).
Sláinte!
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.