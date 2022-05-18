The real skinny on the margarita

Similar to the whiskey sour or the daiquiri, the modern margarita has a ratio of 2 ounces of spirit, three-quarters ounce of citrus and half an ounce of sweetener.

Then, along came Bethenny Frankel, who now admits that she went on the first season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2008 to promote her new business. What started as her “recipe” (just eliminating the sugar), became the Skinnygirl line of bottled, ready-to-drink margaritas.

Explore Toast the resurgence of Irish whiskey

Later, Frankel sold the brand to spirits giant Beam Suntory for about $100 million. By that time, though, the terms skinny and skinnygirl had become a fixture on the menus of chain restaurants. Since those terms can be considered part of a detrimental diet culture, it’s difficult to believe they were applied to a drink that is a delightful indulgence.

Here’s a recipe for what we consider the modern margarita. You easily can eliminate the sugar, but, if you do that, the results are a more austere and unbalanced cocktail.

MARGARITA

1½ ounces tequila

¾ ounce lime juice

½ ounce triple sec

½ ounce simple syrup

Combine all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass or cocktail glass filled with fresh ice.

The Slaters are beverage industry veterans and the proprietors of the Expat and the Lark Winespace in Athens.

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.