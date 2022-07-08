ajc logo
X

Summertime spirits: Canned drinks keep getting better

A variety of ready-to-drink spirits are available in a can. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
A variety of ready-to-drink spirits are available in a can. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
42 minutes ago

Overly sweet, malt-based drinks are passé, thanks to the ready-to-drink canned beverages now in stores. You can stock your fridge, boat or hammock this summer with these cocktails in a can, which offer both personality and punch.

ExploreCrack open one of these canned cocktails
Combined ShapeCaption
Kraken Rum's new ready-to-drink line, made with Caribbean rum, includes a canned cocktail using ginger beer, as well as another with cola and a rum punch. Courtesy of Kraken Rum

Credit: Handout

Kraken Rum's new ready-to-drink line, made with Caribbean rum, includes a canned cocktail using ginger beer, as well as another with cola and a rum punch. Courtesy of Kraken Rum

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Kraken Rum's new ready-to-drink line, made with Caribbean rum, includes a canned cocktail using ginger beer, as well as another with cola and a rum punch. Courtesy of Kraken Rum

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Kraken

Named for a sea beast of legend, Kraken’s rum is distilled from molasses, and includes 13 proprietary spices. Three Caribbean rum cocktails in 12-ounce tall cans, with 5% alcohol by volume, have been introduced this summer. Crack open a Kraken and cola, featuring balanced, toasty oak flavors and a citrusy finish; Kraken and ginger beer, with woodsy, spicy ginger and subtle tropical fruit flavors; and Kraken rum punch, with a tropical balance of pineapple, citrus and maraschino cherry. ($12.99 per four-pack, krakenrum.com)

ExploreHere’s a toast to four new ready-to-drink canned cocktails
Combined ShapeCaption
Picnic Brunch cocktails are wine-based, and use three traditional brunch beverage flavors. Courtesy of Picnic Brunch

Credit: Handout

Picnic Brunch cocktails are wine-based, and use three traditional brunch beverage flavors. Courtesy of Picnic Brunch

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Picnic Brunch cocktails are wine-based, and use three traditional brunch beverage flavors. Courtesy of Picnic Brunch

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Picnic Brunch

Brunch anywhere with this line of wine-based, 5.5% ABV beverages, packaged in convenient, slim and endearing 12-ounce gingham-design cans. The line was created in 2017 when CEO Josh Meyers, his brother Matt and friend Chris Romanoski prepped drinks for a picnic in the park, and found the process a hassle. Their bloody Mary has earthy spice and rich tomato; the mimosa offers fizzy citrus bubbles; and the bellini is perfect for a Georgia picnic, with a mix of peach juice and sparkling wine. ($14.99 per four-pack, picnicbrunch.com)

ExploreStock Up: 3 canned drinks you need in your fridge
Combined ShapeCaption
Zaddy's gin-based cocktails include cult classics, such as a corpse reviver, a gin fizz (with ginger) and a gin and tonic. They are light and low in sugar. Courtesy of Zaddy's

Credit: Handout

Zaddy's gin-based cocktails include cult classics, such as a corpse reviver, a gin fizz (with ginger) and a gin and tonic. They are light and low in sugar. Courtesy of Zaddy's

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Zaddy's gin-based cocktails include cult classics, such as a corpse reviver, a gin fizz (with ginger) and a gin and tonic. They are light and low in sugar. Courtesy of Zaddy's

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Zaddy’s

Zaddy’s new gin-based canned cocktails are low-sugar, low-alcohol, feature juice from Sonoma farms, and have fantastic flavor. The cocktails are cult classics that you normally don’t see in cans, including a corpse reviver, with deep citrus, fennel and nutmeg notes; the gin sonic, a lighter gin and tonic with a hint of mint and lime; and a gin fizz, with ginger and honey. The 12-ounce drinks have only 100 calories. ($24.92 per eight-pack, drinkzaddys.com)

ExploreAtlanta company serves up ready-to-drink cocktails in a can
Combined ShapeCaption
Tip Top's Summer Classics variety pack includes two cans each of bee's knees, daiquiri, margarita and negroni cocktails. Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Handout

Tip Top's Summer Classics variety pack includes two cans each of bee's knees, daiquiri, margarita and negroni cocktails. Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Tip Top's Summer Classics variety pack includes two cans each of bee's knees, daiquiri, margarita and negroni cocktails. Courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Tip Top

Tip Top’s drinks are worth savoring, for both the flavor and the alcohol punch, and the wee, adorable cans fit in a pocket, a purse and on that tiny shelf in your fridge. The new Summer Classics variety pack includes two each of their cans: the Prohibition-era bee’s knees, the margarita, the daiquiri and their stirred negroni. Each 100-milliliter drink is a mix of just a few ingredients, and all of them pair well with sunshine. ($39.99 per eight-pack, tiptopcocktail.com)

ExploreAtlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails launches a new line, takes flight
Combined ShapeCaption
Libby injects carbonated bubbles into wine made from sustainably grown California grapes. Courtesy of Libby

Credit: Handout

Libby injects carbonated bubbles into wine made from sustainably grown California grapes. Courtesy of Libby

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Libby injects carbonated bubbles into wine made from sustainably grown California grapes. Courtesy of Libby

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Libby

These sustainably farmed, bubbled wines from Libby, launched this spring, have been injected with carbonation that enhances the flavor and aroma. The rosé blend is vibrant and dry, with strawberry, melon and cherry, while the white blend is lightly floral, with zesty bubbles and a hint of peach. The 75-calorie, gluten-free cocktails are 7%-8% ABV. ($44 per eight-pack, drinklibby.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Walker Brothers' watermelon lime kombucha is the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with a little bit of funk. It also has the added bonus of probiotics. Courtesy of Laurel Black

Credit: Laurel Black

Walker Brothers' watermelon lime kombucha is the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with a little bit of funk. It also has the added bonus of probiotics. Courtesy of Laurel Black

Credit: Laurel Black

Combined ShapeCaption
Walker Brothers' watermelon lime kombucha is the perfect balance of sweet and tart, with a little bit of funk. It also has the added bonus of probiotics. Courtesy of Laurel Black

Credit: Laurel Black

Credit: Laurel Black

Walker Brothers

Now available in Georgia, Nashville-based Walker Brothers’ kombucha appeals to craft beer lovers who might want a lighter option, or the drinker who wants fewer calories and good-for-the-gut probiotics. Made with organic ingredients, open fermented and unpasteurized, these drinks come in both high-gravity and nonalcoholic varieties. The high-gravity watermelon lime and blueberry juniper varieties both have the refreshing complexity of a sweet, tart and funky kombucha, and are rather refreshing. ($45 per 12-pack, drinkwalkerbrothers.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fabrizia's canned cocktail line starts with a base of handcrafted limoncello made from Sicilian lemon zest. Courtesy of Fabrizia Spirits

Credit: Handout

Fabrizia's canned cocktail line starts with a base of handcrafted limoncello made from Sicilian lemon zest. Courtesy of Fabrizia Spirits

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Fabrizia's canned cocktail line starts with a base of handcrafted limoncello made from Sicilian lemon zest. Courtesy of Fabrizia Spirits

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Fabrizia Spirits

How about canned cocktails, Italian-style? Family-owned Fabrizia bases its ready-to-drink line on a small-batch, handcrafted limoncello, made with Sicilian lemons. The three varieties include Italian lemonade, which mixes limoncello with vodka; Italian margarita, which blends limoncello with premium tequila; and an Italian breeze, adding cranberry and raspberry juices to limoncello for a fruity blast. The 12-ounce drinks have 100 calories each and are about 7% ABV. ($39.99 per 24-can pack, fabriziaspirits.com)

ExploreCocktail and beer news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech35m ago
LG candidate’s involvement in ‘fake’ GOP electors draws Republican scrutiny
2h ago
Teen in custody after shooting in meat section at Riverdale Walmart
3h ago
The Jolt: DA Fani Willis on Trump grand jury probe: ‘This is not a game at all.’
The Jolt: DA Fani Willis on Trump grand jury probe: ‘This is not a game at all.’
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
14h ago
The Latest
RECIPES: Summer sandwiches that travel and beat the heat
RECIPE: Make Cibo e Beve’s Chicken Marsala
A six-pack of refreshing summertime beers
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top