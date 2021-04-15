Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails launches a new line, takes flight

Tip Top's canned margarita now is available on Delta flights, joining the company's old fashioned. Courtesy of Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

“We want to make sure you are not compromising,” Cohen said. “It should be a margarita, not a representation of one.”

Tip Top’s margarita sports a simple mix of tequila, lime juice and orange liqueur at 52 proof.

“When it comes to a daiquiri, most people think of the frozen version,” Reisman said. Tip Top’s daiquiri transports the drinker to the Caribbean, with a blend of silver, Jamaican and aged rums, mixed with lime and cane sugar.

Their classic Prohibition-era bee’s knees mixes dry gin, lemon and honey.

A lot of thought goes into a can of Tip Top. Using — ahem — tiptop ingredients, Cohen and Reisman aim for a cocktail that is classic, familiar and easy.

“There was a stigma to the category: canned drinks were sweet, cheap, a quick buzz,” Cohen said. “This is different. Tip Top is for a discerning consumer.”

The compact, tin-plated steel can is adorable. “People love small things, and just want to hold it. (It) fits in a jacket, pocket, purse, fanny pack,” Cohen said.

“And, it stacks nicely in an airplane cart,” Reisman added.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails' lineup now includes a Shaken line, along with the original Stirred line. Courtesy of Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Part of the goal for Tip Top is to demystify the cocktail. “Even introducing the vocabulary of ‘shaken’ and ‘stirred’ is important,” Cohen said. “Giving the consumer foundational knowledge for when they go into a bar is all part of the mission of making the authentic cocktail experience more accessible.”

Sipping while on an airplane provides the perfect opportunity. Already switching to small soft drink cans, Delta found a really good reason to make the change to tiny canned cocktails, the pair said. Careful preparation is what stands in the way of a perfect mixed drink. “Airlines are a perfect fit for us, and it cannot be understated how monumental this is,” Cohen said. “We’re just getting started.”

Shaken cocktail eight-packs can be purchased online at tiptopcocktails.com for $34.99, and will ship April 30. Individual cans of the new margarita will be available in select stores throughout Georgia in May. To find the nearest store, visit the Tip Top website.

