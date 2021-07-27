ajc logo
Crack open one of these canned cocktails

Good from the can, over ice, at the beach, on a picnic or in your own backyard, canned drinks have come a long way.
Caption
There are quite a few ready-to-drink cocktails in cans you can put on ice this summer. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Canned drinks range from tequila-spiked sodas to nonalcoholic wine

Whether you’re at the beach, on a boat, at a picnic or in your backyard, one of the best parts of summer is cracking open a cold drink. The world of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages available in cans has come a long way.

Volley canned drinks come in four flavors and have just three ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice. Courtesy of Volley
Caption
Volley canned drinks come in four flavors and have just three ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice. Courtesy of Volley

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Volley

Celebrate National Tequila Day (July 24), or any day, with Volley’s three-ingredient tequila-spiked sodas. Co-founders Camila Soriano and Chris Wirth created Volley after seeking out a cleaner drink without all those mystery chemicals. Inside each slim 355-milliliter can (5.25% alcohol by volume) is a mixture of 100% blue agave tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, sparkling water and organic juice. They come in four flavors: zesty lime, sharp grapefruit, tropical mango and spicy ginger. Sip from the can or have one on the rocks.

$14.99 for a four-pack at drinkvolley.com.

ExploreCocktail and beer news

One of the first craft cocktail brands in a can, Fishers Island recently added new flavors. Courtesy of Fishers Island Lemonade
Caption
One of the first craft cocktail brands in a can, Fishers Island recently added new flavors. Courtesy of Fishers Island Lemonade

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Fishers Island lemonade

Introduced in 2014, this was one of the first ready-to-drink cocktails in a can. Now, the company has three new flavors joining its vodka and whiskey-spiked lemonade: spiked tea, pink flamingo and Fishers’ Fizz, a lighter, more effervescent version of the original. The dual-spirit drinks in pastel-striped cans are packed with citrus and balance. The spiked tea is a 7% ABV version of an Arnold Palmer that would fit well in a golf bag, while Fizz is refreshing and light, with lemony bubbles.

$15.99 for a four-pack at filemonade.com.

Old Westminster piquette

This drink sports a hazy peach color and sips like liquid Starburst candies, with a lingering jolt of grapefruit. VinoTeca sommelier Janeen Jason likens it to watermelon kombucha. It’s slightly fizzy, refreshingly wine-like and lower in alcohol. Old Westminster, a Maryland vineyard run by five siblings, makes piquette from a second wine pressing and refermenting.

355-milliliter cans ($5.99) are widely available locally, and at oldwestminster.orderport.net.

ExploreSummer is a good time to drink a peach in Atlanta
Spirit-free bitter aperitivo Ghia recently added Le Spritz, a handy, effervescent version of its herbaceous ready-to-drink cocktail. Courtesy of Elemental Sprits Co.
Caption
Spirit-free bitter aperitivo Ghia recently added Le Spritz, a handy, effervescent version of its herbaceous ready-to-drink cocktail. Courtesy of Elemental Sprits Co.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Ghia Le Spritz

Crimson-hued nonalcoholic spirit Ghia is reminiscent of classic Italian aperitifs, with a combination of bitter botanicals, including gentian root, elderflower and rosemary. It’s now available with soda water in 8-ounce cans as Le Spritz. The result is a spritzed-up version of the herbaceous and aromatic elixir. Rosemary and yuzu jump out of the earthy mix. Sip it from a cool can, or pour it over a big cube with a citrus wheel or a sprig of thyme for an easy, yet invigorating, cocktail that’s only 40 calories.

$4.50 per can locally at Elemental Spirits; $18 for four cans at drinkghia.com.

Lali alcohol-removed wine

Alcohol-removed wine is fermented with yeast and has undergone the same vinification process as standard wine, only with the alcohol removed. Lali is the first to put a noncarbonated (still) version in a can, and the result is quite good, retaining the flavors and subtleties of wine, without any of the alcohol. (It contains less than .5%, considered nonalcoholic by the Food and Drug Administration.) As a bonus, each can is 25 calories or less. Serve them cold from the can, or elegantly in a wine glass. The 250-milliliter cans come in three varietals: red, white and rosé.

$24 for a four-pack at zoie.com.

ExploreCasamara Club’s amaro sodas inspired by Italian beverages
New Cathead canned vodka sodas come in four flavors: cranberry, limeade, satsuma mandarin and strawberry lemonade. Courtesy of Cathead Distillery
Caption
New Cathead canned vodka sodas come in four flavors: cranberry, limeade, satsuma mandarin and strawberry lemonade. Courtesy of Cathead Distillery

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Cathead sparkling vodka soda

Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery began distributing ready-to-drink canned vodka sodas in its home state in April. Now available in Georgia, the 12-ounce slim cans are made with corn-based Cathead vodka, sparkling water and all-natural ingredients in four flavors: cranberry, limeade, satsuma mandarin and strawberry lemonade. Each can of the slightly effervescent drink contains 5% alcohol by volume and 100 calories.

$17.99 for eight-packs of two of each flavor; widely available in the metro area, or at catheaddistillery.com.

ExploreAtlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails launches a new line, takes flight

