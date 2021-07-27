Crack open one of these canned cocktails

Explore Cocktail and beer news

Caption One of the first craft cocktail brands in a can, Fishers Island recently added new flavors. Courtesy of Fishers Island Lemonade Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Fishers Island lemonade

Introduced in 2014, this was one of the first ready-to-drink cocktails in a can. Now, the company has three new flavors joining its vodka and whiskey-spiked lemonade: spiked tea, pink flamingo and Fishers’ Fizz, a lighter, more effervescent version of the original. The dual-spirit drinks in pastel-striped cans are packed with citrus and balance. The spiked tea is a 7% ABV version of an Arnold Palmer that would fit well in a golf bag, while Fizz is refreshing and light, with lemony bubbles.

$15.99 for a four-pack at filemonade.com.

Old Westminster piquette

This drink sports a hazy peach color and sips like liquid Starburst candies, with a lingering jolt of grapefruit. VinoTeca sommelier Janeen Jason likens it to watermelon kombucha. It’s slightly fizzy, refreshingly wine-like and lower in alcohol. Old Westminster, a Maryland vineyard run by five siblings, makes piquette from a second wine pressing and refermenting.

355-milliliter cans ($5.99) are widely available locally, and at oldwestminster.orderport.net.

Caption Spirit-free bitter aperitivo Ghia recently added Le Spritz, a handy, effervescent version of its herbaceous ready-to-drink cocktail. Courtesy of Elemental Sprits Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Ghia Le Spritz

Crimson-hued nonalcoholic spirit Ghia is reminiscent of classic Italian aperitifs, with a combination of bitter botanicals, including gentian root, elderflower and rosemary. It’s now available with soda water in 8-ounce cans as Le Spritz. The result is a spritzed-up version of the herbaceous and aromatic elixir. Rosemary and yuzu jump out of the earthy mix. Sip it from a cool can, or pour it over a big cube with a citrus wheel or a sprig of thyme for an easy, yet invigorating, cocktail that’s only 40 calories.

$4.50 per can locally at Elemental Spirits; $18 for four cans at drinkghia.com.

Lali alcohol-removed wine

Alcohol-removed wine is fermented with yeast and has undergone the same vinification process as standard wine, only with the alcohol removed. Lali is the first to put a noncarbonated (still) version in a can, and the result is quite good, retaining the flavors and subtleties of wine, without any of the alcohol. (It contains less than .5%, considered nonalcoholic by the Food and Drug Administration.) As a bonus, each can is 25 calories or less. Serve them cold from the can, or elegantly in a wine glass. The 250-milliliter cans come in three varietals: red, white and rosé.

$24 for a four-pack at zoie.com.

Caption New Cathead canned vodka sodas come in four flavors: cranberry, limeade, satsuma mandarin and strawberry lemonade. Courtesy of Cathead Distillery Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cathead sparkling vodka soda

Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery began distributing ready-to-drink canned vodka sodas in its home state in April. Now available in Georgia, the 12-ounce slim cans are made with corn-based Cathead vodka, sparkling water and all-natural ingredients in four flavors: cranberry, limeade, satsuma mandarin and strawberry lemonade. Each can of the slightly effervescent drink contains 5% alcohol by volume and 100 calories.

$17.99 for eight-packs of two of each flavor; widely available in the metro area, or at catheaddistillery.com.

